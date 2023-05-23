Sweden to host Trade and Technology Council meeting

SWEDEN, May 23 - On 30–31 May, Sweden will host a meeting of the EU-US Trade and Technology Council (TTC) within the framework of the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the European Union. The TTC serves as the main forum for the US and EU to coordinate approaches to key global trade, economic and technology issues. The meeting will be held in Luleå and is the fourth of its kind.

The co-chairs at the meeting will be US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai, US Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo, EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis and EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager.

The Swedish Government will host the meeting and only participate in selected parts of the programme. Sweden will be represented by Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billström, Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell and Minister for Energy, Business and Industry Ebba Busch.

“Sweden is proud to welcome the European Union and the United States to Luleå for the fourth Trade and Technology Council meeting. The TTC is one of the most important forums for negotiations in this area, where we are working to strengthen cooperation between the EU and the US. The TTC has also played a key role in creating a united front against Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine, especially by establishing a common transatlantic export controls strategy,” says Swedish Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billström.

“The TTC is a very important forum for discussing how we can tackle the challenges resulting from the implementation of the green and digital transitions. Northern Sweden, especially Luleå, is the perfect place to showcase how we are dealing with these challenges. Swedish companies have special expertise in this area, and Sweden hopes to lead the way in efforts to achieve these transitions,” says Swedish Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell.

The formal TTC meeting will take place on the morning of Wednesday 31 May and end with a press conference at 15.30. In addition to the formal meeting, a number of side events will be held around Luleå, focusing on the green and digital transitions. The last day to apply for media accreditation is today, Tuesday 23 May.