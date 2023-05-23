State Grid Consolidates New-energy Vehicles Development Foundation and Accelerates Supporting Facilities Construction
EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 28, the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee held a meeting. The meeting pointed out that we should consolidate and expand the advantages of the development of new energy vehicles, accelerate the construction of charging piles, energy storage and other facilities and supporting grid transformation.
In recent years, the development of China's new energy vehicle industry has achieved positive results. In the first quarter of this year, China's new energy vehicle production and sales continued to maintain high growth, reaching 1.65 million and 1.586 million units respectively, up 27.7% and 26.2% year-on-year, with a market share of 26.1%.(http://www.gov.cn/yaowen/2023-04/11/content_5750919.htm)
In line with this, China has built the world's largest number, the largest radiation area, the most complete service vehicle charging infrastructure system, providing a strong guarantee for the rapid development of new energy vehicles. The State Grid Corporation of China has increased its investment in the construction of supporting power grids, continuously optimized charging services for new energy vehicles, and continued to improve the charging facility network to better meet the needs of the masses for green travel.
In Zhejiang, making car charging as convenient as refueling is accelerating to become a reality. State grid zhejiang electric power company has steadily promoted the process of urban and rural integration construction of charging piles in Zhejiang, and has built 3,319 charging stations and more than 27,200 charging piles in public transportation, urban public and highway, rural towns, scenic spots and hubs, etc. This includes 6,935 public charging posts spread over 487 township areas, providing for the green travel needs of rural residents.
On May 17, the National Development and Reform Commission and the National Energy Administration jointly issued a document "Implementation Opinions on Accelerating the Construction of Charging Infrastructure and Better Supporting the Rural Revitalization of New Energy Vehicles", which put forward specific deployments for the construction of charging infrastructure and other work in an appropriate manner.
State grid zhejiang electric power company gives full play to the advantages of co-creation, mutual benefit and win-win cooperation between government and enterprises, and actively explores more charging pile layout, construction and operation modes to further enhance the construction level of rural charging infrastructure.
Zhejiang Jinhua is known as "China's first city of express delivery", express business volume for three consecutive years ranked first in the country, developed logistics, frequent vehicle traffic. In the International Trade City Park, State grid zhejiang electric power company cooperates with the International Trade City to build a smart energy demonstration project and lay out the construction of charging facilities for electric logistics vehicles. Not only that, State grid zhejiang electric power company with the support of its own resource advantages and expertise, has joined hands with the Yiwu Municipal Bureau of Transportation, Land Port Group, City Investment Group and many other units to become the main force in the construction of public charging piles in Yiwu layout, and its territory has expanded from the main urban area to the townships, initially forming an integrated urban and rural, full-coverage charging network.
Up to now, Yiwu has built and put into operation 102 charging stations, 1023 charging guns, a total charging capacity of 83,162,200 degrees, 4,489,700 service trips, new energy vehicles "ten charging circle" has been initially formed. On May 1 this year, Yiwu daily charging volume exceeded 138,200 degrees, the amount of new energy vehicle charging is climbing, charging volume in the forefront of the country's county-level cities.
At present, China's new energy vehicle industry is facing unprecedented development opportunities. Taking advantage of the momentum, State Grid Corporation of China will accelerate the development of a moderately advanced, evenly distributed, and intelligent charging infrastructure system to meet the growing demand for green transportation from the people.
jiangshuang
In recent years, the development of China's new energy vehicle industry has achieved positive results. In the first quarter of this year, China's new energy vehicle production and sales continued to maintain high growth, reaching 1.65 million and 1.586 million units respectively, up 27.7% and 26.2% year-on-year, with a market share of 26.1%.(http://www.gov.cn/yaowen/2023-04/11/content_5750919.htm)
In line with this, China has built the world's largest number, the largest radiation area, the most complete service vehicle charging infrastructure system, providing a strong guarantee for the rapid development of new energy vehicles. The State Grid Corporation of China has increased its investment in the construction of supporting power grids, continuously optimized charging services for new energy vehicles, and continued to improve the charging facility network to better meet the needs of the masses for green travel.
In Zhejiang, making car charging as convenient as refueling is accelerating to become a reality. State grid zhejiang electric power company has steadily promoted the process of urban and rural integration construction of charging piles in Zhejiang, and has built 3,319 charging stations and more than 27,200 charging piles in public transportation, urban public and highway, rural towns, scenic spots and hubs, etc. This includes 6,935 public charging posts spread over 487 township areas, providing for the green travel needs of rural residents.
On May 17, the National Development and Reform Commission and the National Energy Administration jointly issued a document "Implementation Opinions on Accelerating the Construction of Charging Infrastructure and Better Supporting the Rural Revitalization of New Energy Vehicles", which put forward specific deployments for the construction of charging infrastructure and other work in an appropriate manner.
State grid zhejiang electric power company gives full play to the advantages of co-creation, mutual benefit and win-win cooperation between government and enterprises, and actively explores more charging pile layout, construction and operation modes to further enhance the construction level of rural charging infrastructure.
Zhejiang Jinhua is known as "China's first city of express delivery", express business volume for three consecutive years ranked first in the country, developed logistics, frequent vehicle traffic. In the International Trade City Park, State grid zhejiang electric power company cooperates with the International Trade City to build a smart energy demonstration project and lay out the construction of charging facilities for electric logistics vehicles. Not only that, State grid zhejiang electric power company with the support of its own resource advantages and expertise, has joined hands with the Yiwu Municipal Bureau of Transportation, Land Port Group, City Investment Group and many other units to become the main force in the construction of public charging piles in Yiwu layout, and its territory has expanded from the main urban area to the townships, initially forming an integrated urban and rural, full-coverage charging network.
Up to now, Yiwu has built and put into operation 102 charging stations, 1023 charging guns, a total charging capacity of 83,162,200 degrees, 4,489,700 service trips, new energy vehicles "ten charging circle" has been initially formed. On May 1 this year, Yiwu daily charging volume exceeded 138,200 degrees, the amount of new energy vehicle charging is climbing, charging volume in the forefront of the country's county-level cities.
At present, China's new energy vehicle industry is facing unprecedented development opportunities. Taking advantage of the momentum, State Grid Corporation of China will accelerate the development of a moderately advanced, evenly distributed, and intelligent charging infrastructure system to meet the growing demand for green transportation from the people.
jiangshuang
STATE GRID JINHUA POWER SUPPLY COMPANY
email us here