Global Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market Is Projected To Grow At A 7% Rate Through The Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Veterinary Surgical Instruments Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers veterinary surgical instruments market analysis and every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s veterinary surgical instruments market forecast, the veterinary surgical instruments market size is predicted to reach a value of $1.67 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.1% through the forecast period.

The increasing number of surgical procedures on pets is expected to propel the veterinary surgical instruments market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest veterinary surgical instruments market share. Major veterinary surgical instruments market manufacturers include B Braun Vet Care GmbH, Medtronic Plc, Jorgen KRUUSE A/S, Smiths Medical, Neogen Corporation, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, STERIS Instrument Management Services Inc., GerMedUSA Inc., Sklar Surgical Instruments, Jorgensen Laboratories LLC.

Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market Segments

1) By Product: Sutures, Staplers, And Accessories, Handheld Devices, Electrosurgery Instruments, Other Products

2) By Animal: Companion Animals, Farm Animals

3) By Application: Soft Tissue Surgery, Sterilization Surgery, Gynecology And Urology Surgery, Dental Surgery, Orthopaedic Surgery, Ophthalmic Surgery, Other Applications

These types of surgical instruments refer to hand-held tools or implements that help veterinarians and assistants to perform surgery and extend the life of pets. These types of surgical instruments allow doctors to open the soft tissue, remove the bone, dissect and isolate the lesion, and remove or repair the aberrant structures as a part of treatment

