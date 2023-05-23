Sleep-Friendly Nighttime Snacks Pioneer Nightfood (Stock Symbol: NGTF) Announces New Independent Survey $NGTF

NGTF is Investable Sonesta hotels and resorts NGTF Nighttime Snack Leader #Nightfood #ChoiceHotels $NGTF NGTF Logo

TARRYTOWN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Sleep-Friendly Nighttime Snacks Pioneer Nightfood (Stock Symbol: NGTF) Announces New Independent Survey Revealing Traveler Disappointment with Hotel Lobby Shop Snack Selection $NGTF is Challenging Haagen Dazs and Other Leading Snack Brands in High-Margin Hotel Vertical- 56,000 American Hotels Can Now Support Guest Sleep and Wellness with Sleep-Friendly Nighttime Snacks- $NGTF Snacks are Formulated by Sleep Experts to Nutritionally Support Better Sleep for America's 250M+ Nighttime Snackers.- National Hotel Chain Sleep Inn is Piloting Sleep-Friendly Nightfood Cookies as Guest Check-In Amenity.- New Independent Survey Reveals Travelers Overwhelmingly Want Healthier Snack Options.- Nestlé START and CO. and TAP Air Portugal Launch Nightfood Proof-of-Concept Phase in April 2023- Rolling Into Major Chain Hotels Across the United States.- Nightfood is a Qualified Vendor of Choice Hotels International, One of the World’s Largest Lodging Franchisors.Nightfood, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF) is pioneering the category of sleep-friendly nighttime snacks. NGTF is building distribution relationships with some of the largest hotel companies in the world. In addition to recently-announced distribution in multiple chains under the Sonesta International Hotels Corporation umbrella, Choice Hotels, one of the largest hotel companies in the world, recently announced Nightfood cookies are being piloted as a check-in amenity at select Sleep Inn properties. Sleep Inn is a national hotel chain with a focus on guest sleep and well-being, which includes over 400 locations in the United States.NGTF’s sleep-friendly ice cream can also be found in select locations of other international hotel chains such as Courtyard by Marriott, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Hyatt House, Fairfield Inn, Candlewood Suites, SpringHill Suites, and many more.Over 80% of Americans snack regularly at night, resulting in an estimated 700 million nighttime snack occasions weekly, and an annual spend on night snacks of over $50 billion. The most popular choices are ice cream, cookies, chips, and candy. Recent research confirms such snacks, in addition to being generally unhealthy, can impair sleep, partly due to excess fat and sugar consumed before bed.NGTF sleep-friendly snacks are formulated by sleep and nutrition experts to contain less of those sleep-disruptive ingredients, along with a focus on ingredients and nutrients that research suggests can support nighttime relaxation and better sleep quality.With an estimated 56,000 hotels across the United States, national distribution in the high-margin hotel vertical is expected to lead to profitability, consumer adoption of the sleep-friendly nighttime snack category, and a strategically defensible position from which category leadership can be maintained.- Sleep Inn Previews Next-Generation Prototype Emphasizing Modern Design and Guest Wellbeing Including Nightfood Brand Healthy SnacksChoice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) recently announced that NGTF sleep-friendly Nightfood cookies are being piloted as a free check-in amenity at Sleep Inn, a national hotel chain. Choice is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world with nearly 7,500 hotels worldwide. Choice’s Sleep Inn chain has more than 530 hotels open or in the pipeline.NGTF previously disclosed that distribution as a give-away amenity in a national hotel chain would be expected to deliver the revenue equivalent of retail distribution in thousands of hotel lobby markets. NGTF management expects amenity distribution to result in high consumer trials and rapid growth in awareness of the Nightfood brand and the nighttime snack category.It was also previously announced that NGTF had established Qualified Vendor status with Choice Hotels.With an estimated 56,000 hotels across the United States, NGTF management believes that expanding distribution into a significant number of those hotels can lead to profitability, consumer adoption of the nighttime snack category, and a strategically defensible position from which category leadership can be maintained.The Choice Hotels portfolio expanded in 2022 to 22 brands and nearly 7,500 hotels, representing nearly 630,000 rooms, in 46 countries and territories. Choice’s brands include Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe™, Ascend Hotel Collection, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, and CambriaHotels.- Hotel Lobby Shop Snack Assortments Impact Hotel Brand Image, Travelers Want Healthier Options According to Nightfood Independent SurveyOn May 17th NGTF announced that HOTELS Magazine reported on the results of consumer research assessing attitudes of frequent travelers towards hotel snack shop product selection.The survey indicated that hotel marketplace snack assortments influence how travelers perceive hotel brands. The majority of guests were disappointed by current hotel snack selections, with an overwhelming 92% agreeing that hotels should have more healthy and better-for-you options for guests. When asked to characterize the typical snack assortment in hotel lobby shops 73% of participants characterized them as either “unhealthy” or “very unhealthy” and 85% of travelers agreed that they would buy more snacks from hotel lobby shops if more better-for-you options were available.A total of 1,039 recent business travelers participated, and over 80% of respondents belong to at least one major hotel loyalty program such as Choice Privileges, Hilton Honors, Marriot Bonvoy, and Wyndham Rewards. The survey was conducted by the third-party research platform Centiment on behalf of NGTF and HOTELS Magazine.Hotel brand leaders have the opportunity to protect and bolster their brand image by curating more of the better-for-you options valued by modern travelers. Hotel brands have invested so much to help ensure a good night’s sleep for their guests. Unfortunately, most of the snacks in hotel pantries can impair sleep quality. This can undermine the hotel’s goal of supporting quality sleep and also leave guests disappointed with their experience and the hotel chain. In an industry where every little detail matters, this is something important that hotels can easily address. NGTF, with its sleep-friendly nutritional profile, is the optimal better-for-you choice in the hotel setting, sending a loud and clear signal to guests that their hotel is focused on supporting them at every touchpoint.- Nightfood Cookies to be Offered as Proof-of-Concept Test on TAP Air Portugal with Nestlé START and CO.On April 4th NGTF announced that Nightfood sleep-friendly cookies will be available as an amenity on TAP Air Portugal overnight flights from Miami to Lisbon as part of a proof-of-concept phase between NGTF and Nestlé START and CO. Iberia.TAP prides itself on staying ahead of consumer trends and meeting the nutritional needs of their passengers. The airline recently updated their offering of special meals for passengers. And now TAP will be the first airline to support better rest for passengers on overnight flights through sleep-friendly snacking.During the test period, TAP flights from Miami to Lisbon will be stocked with NGTF cookies as a passenger amenity. The individually wrapped 25-gram NGTF sleep-friendly chocolate chip cookies contain a QR code and web address that passengers can visit to fill out a short survey, including questions about their nighttime snacking behaviors when not traveling.NGTF was a finalist in the Nestlé START and CO. 2022 program and was selected to move to the proof-of-concept phase. START and CO. 2022 is the 4th edition of an initiative that results from a partnership between Nestlé and Nova School of Business and Economics, and the objective is to identify and select startups that want to grow by exploiting synergies and thus create new paths and future businesses in partnership with Nestlé.The data collected will be used by Nestlé START and CO. and NGTF to evaluate consumer attitudes related to nighttime snacking and sleep-friendly nighttime snacks on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean and to identify potential opportunities for partnerships and/or international expansion of the Nightfood brand. 