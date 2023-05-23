Netgate Releases pfSense Plus Software Version 23.05
Netgate® is happy to announce that pfSense® Plus software version 23.05-RELEASE is now available.
— Jamie Thompson, Netgate CEO
The release contains significant enhancements, such as:
Support for IIMB Cryptographic Acceleration - There is now support for cryptographic acceleration through the Multi-Buffer Crypto for IPsec Library (IPsec-MB, IIMB). This library is a highly-optimized software implementation of the core cryptographic processing for IPsec, WireGuard and OpenVPN. IIMB is used in both DPDK and FD.io VPP. Netgate has also added enhancements that will boost ARM64 performance with ARM SIMD extensions and SHA and AES instructions.
A New Packet Capture GUI - There is now a new Packet Capture GUI with granular control features. This new feature makes it easier for users to perform packet captures and analyze network traffic. It simplifies the process of capturing packets by providing a user-friendly interface, enabling users to quickly set up and initiate packet captures without having to rely on command-line tools.
Experimental Ethernet (Layer 2) Filtering Support - Another new feature available with this release is experimental Ethernet (Layer 2) filtering support.
UDP Broadcast Relay Package - The latest release also includes support for the UDP Broadcast Relay package, which listens for UDP broadcast packets and retransmits them across multiple interfaces. This feature enables broadcast discovery protocols to cross separate networks, benefiting a wide range of applications and devices. These include soundbars, media streaming devices, and even LAN multiplayer gaming.
PHP Updated to Version 8.2.4 - PHP has been updated to version 8.2.4 in pfSense Plus 23.05. This update ensures that the software remains up-to-date with the latest PHP improvements, providing better performance, security, and compatibility.
Unicast CARP Support - Finally, unicast CARP support is now available, paving the way for future enhancements in virtualization and cloud environments, including high availability in AWS and Azure. The development team is diligently working on this feature and looks forward to bringing more exciting updates to users in upcoming releases.
In addition to the above highlights, over 100 other updates have been included in this release across many functional areas. The release notes and upgrade guide are available with the full list of improvements and best practices for upgrading.
For cloud platforms where pfSense Plus is available (AWS and Azure), pfSense Plus software version 23.05-RELEASE will be available as soon as the publishing process for each platform completes.
To learn more about pfSense Plus software, go to netgate.com. For additional information or questions, contact Netgate at +1(512) 646-4100 or sales@netgate.com.
About Netgate
Netgate is dedicated to developing and providing secure networking solutions to businesses, government and educational institutions around the world. Netgate is the only provider of pfSense products, which include pfSense Plus and pfSense Community Edition software - the world’s leading open-source firewall, router, and VPN solution. TNSR extends the company’s open-source leadership and expertise into high-performance secure networking – capable of delivering compelling value at a fraction of the cost of proprietary solutions.
