Deepen AI and Cron AI agree on a five-year long-term strategic partnership
Deepen AI and Cron AI will collaborate on the development of cutting-edge annotation and adaptive 3D data perception technology solutions.
We are excited to partner with Cron AI to bring together our expertise in annotation & calibration and their industry-leading 3D perception technology”SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Deepen AI, a leading provider of annotation software, and Cron AI, a deep technology company building the Future of Adaptive 3D Sensor Data Perception Processing with senseEDGE™today announced a strategic 5-year partnership to collaborate on the development of cutting-edge annotation and adaptive 3D data perception technology solutions. The partnership is the first step in building a long-term relationship between the two companies and will be extended to more products and services.
— Mohammad Musa, CEO and Co-Founder at Deepen AI
From the high costs of annotation and calibration to the sheer volume of point cloud data that needs accurate labeling for machine learning algorithms, the road to mass adoption of Lidars is plagued with bottlenecks. These obstacles are impeding progress despite the vast potential benefits of Lidars.
The partnership between Deepen AI and Cron AI will leverage the strengths of both companies to provide industry-leading solutions that address the rapidly growing demand for high-quality and accurate data annotation & calibration and adaptive 3D perception technology. The companies will work together to create innovative solutions that enable faster and more efficient annotation of large datasets, while also improving the accuracy and performance of 3D perception systems for a range of applications.
"We are excited to partner with Cron AI to bring together our expertise in annotation & calibration and their industry-leading 3D perception technology," said Mohammad Musa, Founder and CEO of Deepen AI. "Together, we can provide customers with the most advanced annotation, calibration and 3D perception solutions available, enabling them to achieve their goals faster and with greater accuracy."
"We are thrilled to partner with Deepen AI to enhance the capabilities of our 3D perception systems," said Saurav Agarwala, Co-Founder and CTO of Cron AI. "This partnership arrives at a crucial juncture, as Cron AI advances in the development of a comprehensive data management and curation tool suite, effectively bridging a significant gap in our tool suite with Deepen.AI’s exceptional data annotation tool. We look forward to working closely with Deepen AI to address the issues of training data annotations thereby reducing adaptation costs for lidar deployments in new applications, from smart spaces, ITS, autonomous vehicles and beyond.”
Data, its management as well as curation is key to the successful development of any deep learning-based product. Cron AI encountered a significant challenge in finding the right off-the-shelf data management, and curation tool that aligned with their specific requirements. This drove them to develop a comprehensive, in-house data management and curation tool suite to solve the problem. Complete with an array of data collection, acquisition, basing, transfer, statistics, curation, synchronization, and quality assurance tools, the suite is now complemented by Deepen.AI's high-quality data annotation tool, fulfilling Cron AI's deep learning data management and curation requirements.
The partnership between Deepen AI and Cron AI will be effective immediately, with both companies working together to develop and deploy new solutions over the next five years.
Deepen AI has been able to leverage over six years of experience in data annotation and multi-sensor calibration, pushing boundaries to innovate and bring best-in-class features to their customers. The annotation tool is industry-agnostic and can be used in all key industries such as automotive, robotics, agriculture, and drones, among others.
Deepen AI's annotation tools support all types of key cases:
- Bounding boxes
- Semantic segmentation
- Polylines
- Scenario labeling
- Key points
Deepen Calibrate builds on this annotation expertise, providing a wide range of target-based and targetless calibration products. Deepen Calibrate makes the critical task of sensor data calibration simple and quick. Deepen Calibrate manages the complexities of the calibration process, ensuring accuracy and making autonomous systems safer, while also doing a job that typically requires the time of a Ph.D-level engineer into something anyone can do.
Over 20 target-based and targetless calibration features across Camera, IMU, LiDAR, Radar, and Vehicle. Fully customizable to fit all calibration requirements.
For more information about Deepen AI's tools and services, you can visit www.deepen.ai or write to them on info@deepen.ai
About Deepen AI
Deepen AI is a Silicon Valley-based startup and the only safety-first data lifecycle tools and services company focused on machine learning and AI for autonomous systems. With tools and services that are customizable to suit the needs of enterprises as well as start-ups they have happy customers of every size across the globe. Visit Deepen.ai for more information.
About Cron AI
Cron AI is powering the autonomy revolution with senseEDGE™ - its robust, adaptive 3D data perception platform. This unique plug and play, deep learning first 3D perception platform harnesses the power of edge efficient artificial intelligence to bring accuracy, universal performance and reduce lifetime costs across mobility and intelligent transport systems, smart spaces, security and robotics applications.
