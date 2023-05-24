Uzo Njoku and Otto Studio wallpaper collab brings Black joy to interior decor
MULTIMEDIA ARTIST BRIDGES THE GAP BETWEEN FINE ART AND HOME DECOR.
There has been a lot of interest for me to make patterns for wallpaper from my supporters. Otto Studio reached out and I really enjoyed our introductory call. The rest is history.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Just in time for your summer home decor makeover, Otto Studio is ready to launch the latest captivating capsule collection of renter-friendly, peel-and-stick wallpaper art with Nigerian-American renaissance woman Uzo Njoku.
Photos of the collection can be found at thisisottostudio.com and limited samples are available.
After applying her many talents to collabs with brands like YSL Beauty, Tommy Hilfiger and Apple Music. Uzo jumped at the opportunity to move in a different creative direction. “There has been a lot of interest for me to make patterns for wallpaper from my supporters. Otto Studio reached out and I really enjoyed our introductory call. The rest is history.” That same mercurial attitude can be seen throughout her work and process: “I switch between different materials and mediums comfortably and with intent. When I can’t or don’t want to paint, I tuft rugs, sew, or make patterns. Individual outcomes then reappear in the larger and more finalized artworks. My symbols and motifs reoccur; the ideas come full circle.” It’s those symbols and motifs
that make Uzo the perfect wallpaper designer.
After moving to the United States from Nigeria as a kid, Uzo pursued many forms of art and creativity, eventually receiving a B.A. in Studio Art from the University of Virginia. Now as a professional artist, her intellectual, creative, and business lives have converged. “I am doing what I love as my career. That is all the push I need to be happy. Happiness is the key to inspiration, with the help of Pinterest.” What has been her focus lately? “I really like highlighting Black joy in my art. I wanted detailed figurative patterns that added to a space while putting a smile on the viewers faces.” That motif shows in her Otto Studio collection, which features stylistically rendered representations of Black people, culture, and style.
Uzo has advice for budding home decorators who might be a little nervous about hanging wallpaper for the first time: make a plan. “When you sit down and create a plan for a dream, it stops being a dream and becomes a goal.” A plan is the push you need to make that big, beautiful change to your living space. After that, “breathe, get a ladder and another set of hands involved. It’s actually a fun bonding experience. Plus, it makes the job easier,” says Uzo.
So what’s next for Uzo Njoku now that she has conquered the world of designer peeland-stick wallpaper? “I work out at 7 a.m. with my trainer or ignore her messages. Then I get into the office at 10 a.m. to start creating, painting, and plotting world domination.”
Experience the Uzo Njoku capsule collection at Otto Studio.
The collection includes five wallpaper designs with about 15 different colourways. Prices for wallpaper and decals start at $75CDN, plus shipping costs. Shipping is available to Canada, USA, Australia and the UK.
About Uzo Njoku
Uzo Njoku is a versatile visual artist well known for her mesmerizing motifs used in her pattern making. The artist utilizes her hypnotizing pattern making in her apparel production and a vast array of products which she daringly creates. Her colorful paintings which majorly depict melanin figures in different forms portray them in various contexts of beauty all while incorporating her beautiful patterns in the paintings to create contrast and depth. Njoku was born in Lagos, Nigeria, and moved to the United States at the age of 7. She received a B.A in Studio Art from the University of Virginia and is now a professional artist in the New York area.
Website: uzoart.com
Instagram: @uzo.art
About Otto Studio
Founded by Jen Cook and Hannah Lee, Otto Studio has one goal: to bring bold, maximalist wallpaper designs to extraordinary people who want to transform their homes into spaces as unique as they are, regardless of whether they rent or own. Otto Studio wallpaper is thick, luscious, and textured like traditional wallpaper, but it’s peel-and-stick and comes off without leaving a mark, unlike Jen and Hannah, who are leaving their mark on the design industry as innovative women entrepreneurs.
Website: https://thisisottostudio.com
Instagram: @_ottostudio
