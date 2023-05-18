Submit Release
MC Ranch Overland, creators of the “Original Fire Reflector”, secures North America wide patent for campfire technology

We set out to develop a product that blocked wind, provided more heat & light, was durable, easy to pack, and overall that just makes a better campfire experience. Customer response has confirmed it.”
— Michael Offerhaus
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MC Ranch Overland, the creators of the Original Fire Reflector, a utility to enhance the campfire experience has just secured a US and Canadian patent for their proprietary technology and product.

The Original Fire Reflector was soft launched into the market over the past year and has been embraced by the discerning overland community and outdoor and camping influencers. The team at MC Ranch Overland set out to develop a fire reflector that would redefine performance and utility but also speak to the eternal human desire for community and connection. The beautifully crafted, sustainability manufactured fire reflector provides additional light, safety, and heat to the campfire experience.

It’s made with Durable 10 gauge brushed aluminium that will never rust, remain cool to the touch, will last a lifetime and benefits from no assembly being required. The product itself is manufactured in Canada and the US and was created for true overlanders, along with the discerning quality focused outdoor enthusiast.

Using the principles of a parabolic arc and the properties of aluminium. It reflects heat exponentially back to the user or users keeping them warm and cozy. It also reflects light into your campsite creating a bright, engaging and warming glow, allowing you to navigate your campsite and feel the dynamics of the light, creating energy, connection and community.

To date, The Original Fire Reflector has been featured on popular YouTube channels, and is available through select outdoor retailers online.

MC Ranch Overland’s goal is to promote community through connection. Sam Devlin, one of the founders further ads that, “The campfire is an eternal arena of engagement. The Fire Reflector is the conduit for connection and community bringing together friends, families, colleagues, business partners and complete strangers as its the backdrop that forges intimacy and friendship. The time spent around a campfire creates memories that last a lifetime, and MC ranch Overland’s goal is to become a part of those memories and help make them even more memorable.”

To find out more, please visit: www.mcranchoverland.com for more information or contact info@mcranchoverland.com

