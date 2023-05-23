Berry Donmark Releases Americana Single “Praying Tonight”
Both of these Nashville musicians really tapped into the feel I was after, and I’m extremely grateful and humbled to work with them.”MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Minneapolis-based singer-songwriter Berry Donmark released his new single “Praying Tonight” on May 23, 2023. Recorded in Minneapolis and Nashville, the song is a guitar- and fiddle-driven slice of Americana that reflects on relationships and situations that ask a lot - perhaps too much.
“Praying Tonight” will also be released as part of a three-song EP on Aldora Britain Records, based in Rothley, UK. Founded in 2013, Aldora Britain Records serves as a worldwide hub of independent and underground music. Donmark said, “Aldora Britain Records is a very cool operation that truly supports indie music. Tom Hilton, the founder, is a music archaeologist if I ever met one, and he is a man on a mission.”
Donmark’s previous release was the single, “Rain Drenched Sparrow,” in April 2023. That folk-rock song is an homage to singer-songwriters and folk musicians hailing from Canada. Donmark’s affinity for Canadian artists including Leonard Cohen, Gordon Lightfoot, Joni Mitchell and others, has helped shape his approach to music. “Rain Drenched Sparrow” will also appear on the Aldora Britain Records EP.
About the Recording
Berry Donmark is the writer, singer, guitarist and keyboardist on “Praying Tonight." He is joined by drummer Harry C. Wilkinson, Jr. of Nashville, TN. Harry is known for his work with Larry Coryell, Terri Gibbs, and especially Michael Martin Murphey on the classic album "Blue Sky - Night Thunder" and the smash hit single “Wildfire.” Harry played drums on Donmark’s “Rain Drenched Sparrow” and on two re-mixes released by The Other Hit (a band that includes Donmark) in 2022: “I Don’t Live in Colorado (Anymore)” and “Up on the Street (Swede Hollow).” Suzie Paloma of Nashville plays fiddle on “Praying Tonight.”
Donmark stated, “Harry Wilkinson lifts a song to a higher level with his drumming. It’s no wonder his work is heard on the radio every day. Paloma is more of a mystery to me. We haven’t met in person, but whoever she may be, she got this song. Both of these Nashville musicians really tapped into the feel I was after, and I’m extremely grateful and humbled to work with them.”
About Berry Donmark
Berry Donmark’s performing career began in the mid-1980s in Ann Arbor, Michigan. He started off performing original folk songs that ranged from historical storytelling to topical tunes. He appeared at various locations around the campus town, including an impromptu and infamous appearance at the legendary Mr. Flood’s Party.
Following several years performing in Minneapolis cover bands in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Berry released two albums of original material - 1995’s "Secrets & Lies" and 2002’s "Midway Angels." Both pre-dated the prominence of digital distribution and have been lost to time (with the exception of a few scattered cassettes and burned CDs). In 2022, and credited under his writing name Patrick Courtemanche, Berry appeared on The Other Hit’s release "DIEGO," featuring 10 of his original tunes. In 2023 he began releasing solo material as Berry Donmark.
“Praying Tonight” is available on all major streaming services as of May 23, 2023. Links and more information can be found on his website at www.berrydonmark.com.
