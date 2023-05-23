Repario Hires Kevin Smith as SVP of Managed Review

Kevin Smith, SVP Managed Review

Kevin Smith brings over 10 years of industry experience to bear at Repario as the company’s new SVP of Managed Review.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Repario, a global leader in cutting-edge eDiscovery solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kevin Smith as Senior Vice President of Managed Review. Smith brings a wealth of experience in leveraging advanced analytics and innovative strategies to optimize eDiscovery processes, gained from his tenure in major U.S. law firm practice and UnitedLex.

Smith expressed his enthusiasm about joining Repario, stating, "I am thrilled to be part of this transformative endeavor within the legal industry. Repario presents a unique opportunity to harness the power of AI-driven analytics and forward-thinking methodologies to redefine the landscape of managed review. With an exceptional team of skilled professionals already in place and a continuous influx of top talent, Repario is poised to achieve remarkable results. I firmly believe that by assembling the right individuals in strategic roles, we can drive cultural innovation and shape the future of eDiscovery."

In his new position, Smith will spearhead Repario's cutting-edge managed review services. Leveraging his expertise in AI-driven analytics and next-gen eDiscovery methodologies, Smith will play a pivotal role in revolutionizing Repario's managed review services, placing a strong emphasis on data-driven efficiencies and maximizing client outcomes.

"We extend a warm welcome to Kevin as our new head of Managed Review," said Dave Deppe, CEO of Repario. "His extensive experience and visionary approach will empower us to enhance our managed review services, leveraging cutting-edge methodologies and emerging technologies."

Complementing Smith's appointment, Repario is thrilled to showcase its industry-leading managed review services. These services, already established and highly regarded, offer clients a streamlined eDiscovery experience with a white-glove approach. With a team of seasoned experts, Repario ensures that clients receive tailored solutions that align with their unique requirements, backed by the latest advancements in AI-driven analytics and data management.

"Our enhanced managed review services mark a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering exceptional eDiscovery solutions," remarked Deppe. "Through a relentless pursuit of excellence and a forward-thinking mindset, we aim to redefine the boundaries of managed review. We are excited to provide our clients with unparalleled efficiency, insightful analytics, and seamless eDiscovery experiences."

With Smith's visionary leadership and Repario's established managed review services, the company is poised to continue setting new standards in the eDiscovery industry. Repario remains at the forefront of technological advancements, empowering clients to navigate complex legal challenges with confidence and efficiency.



Website

For more information about Repario, please visit the official website at www.repariodata.com or contact the company’s media relations team.

About Repario

Repario is a global, end-to-end eDiscovery service team. We offer a comprehensive suite of services to help our clients navigate the complex world of electronic discovery. Our experienced professionals have the expertise and knowledge to handle every aspect of eDiscovery, from data collection and processing to document review and production. In addition to our technical expertise, we offer various consulting services to help our clients develop and implement effective eDiscovery strategies. For more information, please visit www.repariodata.com.