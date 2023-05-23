GMSacha Inchi $QEDN has been accepted by Walmart Marketplace and Sweets & Snacks Expo Meet-Up campaign

Walmart Sweet and Snack Expo GMSacha Inchi Almond beverage

GMSacha Inchi $QEDN has been accepted by Walmart for the Walmart Marketplace and for the Walmart Marketplace Sweets & Snacks Expo Meet-Up campaign.

GMSacha Inchi brand wants to be in all the major retail stores in the USA, Canada, and worldwide. For GMSacha Inchi $QEDN was very important to be accepted by Walmart. The requirements are much stricter at Walmart than at Amazon.

“Every year, 90% of American households rely on Walmart for a range of must-buy products from a variety of brands and sellers, both large and small. As America’s #1 omni-retailer, Walmart has become the #1 online grocer and second-largest ecommerce platform in the U.S. For brands both large and small selling on Walmart.com and the Walmart app, that means unprecedented opportunities to reach Walmart customers.Our data tells us that Walmart customers want buying suggestions, and our search platform helps them discover products that meet their needs. We also know our customers are open to trying products from our Marketplace sellers. In a recent survey with Walmart customers, most said they feel comfortable purchasing from a seller and more than half said they recently purchased from a Marketplace seller1. Combine that with customers’ growing desire to find low prices — nearly 90% of those surveyed2 say they are becoming more cost-conscious and 32% are open to switching brands to save — Marketplace sellers have a unique opportunity to stand out from the competition.

At a time when Walmart is making it easier than ever for sellers to get started on Marketplace, Walmart Connect is making it even easier for our millions of customers to discover sellers.”

Walmart.com currently has around 33,000 sellers, versus Amazon’s 2 million sellers.

Walmart Marketplace is less saturated; its sellers receive roughly 13 times more monthly visitors than Amazon sellers. GMSacha Inchi will have more visits and more purchases in Walmart than in Amazon. After having enough sales in Walmart, GMSacha Inchi will start also selling in Amazon.

GMSacha Inchi brand has also been accepted by the Walmart Marketplace team at Sweets & Snacks Expo.

“Walmart Marketplace is actively seeking partnerships with eCommerce sellers—including Distributors, Wholesalers, Resellers, and Brand Owners—who can bring more great natural products to their customers as sellers on their 3rd Party seller platform, Walmart Marketplace.”

Since 2012 “healthy choices in the grocery aisle is getting a little bit easier at Walmart. The nation's largest food retailer unveiled their new "Great For You" label today as part of their "healthier food" initiative

So which foods are getting the green label? According to Walmart, "Great For You" will initially appear on select Walmart Great Value and Marketside items, as well as on fresh and packaged fruits and vegetables at Walmart U.S. stores nationwide”

GMSacha Inchi wants to become one of the top Superfood brands in the world. Being accepted at Walmart Marketplace is one of the first steps.

GMSacha Inchi will work with Walmart to start selling all its products in all the retail stores of Walmart.

About Walmart

“From our humble beginnings as a small discount retailer in Rogers, Ark., Walmart has opened thousands of stores in the U.S. and expanded internationally. Through innovation, we're creating a seamless experience to let customers shop anytime and anywhere online and in stores. We are creating opportunities and bringing value to customers and communities around the globe. Walmart operates approximately 10,500 stores and clubs in 20 countries and eCommerce websites. We employ 2.1 million associates around the world — nearly 1.6 million in the U.S. alone.”

eCommerce

Creating a Seamless Shopping Experience

Walmart has been changing the face of retail since our first store opened in 1962. We’ve continued to pursue ways to bring technology into retail to offer customers a seamless shopping experience. You can find a ton of items in a Walmart store, but as customers increasingly shop across digital and physical storefronts, we’ve made it easier for you to find what you need right at your fingertips. With innovations like Curbside Pickup, Mobile Scan & Go and a whole host of apps, we’re providing customers with more ways to save time and money while reimagining how digital and physical shopping work together.

As one of the world's largest brick-and-mortar retailers, we are also one of the fastest growing and most dynamic e-commerce organizations. With 90% of the U.S. population living within 10 miles of our stores, we're primed to combine our physical locations with our e-commerce business to offer a level of convenience never before seen. We're creating an experience that lets customers shop anytime, anywhere — delivering exactly what they want, when they want it.”

About GMSacha Inchi $QEDN

GMSacha Inchi $QEDN believes that the GMSacha Inchi beverage could be a leader in the plant-based beverage market because is the only beverage that all 9 essential amino acids and Omega 3,6,9.

GMSacha Inchi beverage, GMSacha Inchi snack, GMSacha Inchi pet line, GMSacha Inchi premix, and GMSacha Inchi infusion. GMSacha Inchi is rich in Omega 3,6,9, and a complete vegan protein with all 9 essential amino acids. GMSacha Inchi beverage is the only beverage with Omega 3,6,9, and a complete vegan protein with all 9 essential amino acids in the market.

A safe harbor for forward-looking statements is provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (Reform Act of 1995). The Reform Act of 1995 was adopted to encourage such forward-looking statements without the threat of litigation, provided those statements are identified as forward-looking and are accompanied by meaningful cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those projected in the statement. Forward-looking statements have been and will be made in written documents and oral presentations of QED Connect (GMS) and its subsidiaries. Such statements are based on management beliefs, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management.

