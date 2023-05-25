Pacific Air Cargo Relocates at LAX
We are excited to bring our Los Angeles team members together. This should not only improve workflow efficiencies, but it will also enhance our internal communications and bolster our team culture.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Effective Saturday June 10, 2023, Pacific Air Cargo (PAC) will operate from a new base at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). The new location at 5625 W. Imperial Hwy., Los Angeles, CA 90045 will allow the company to consolidate its corporate head office and warehouse operations into a single location.
Commenting on the upcoming move, Pacific Air Cargo Chief Operations Officer, Thomas Ingram said, “We are excited to bring all our Los Angeles team members back together again under one roof. This should not only improve workflow efficiencies, but it will also enhance our internal communications and further bolster our friendly team culture. Furthermore, we will be able to offer our partners and customers a better overall experience.”
Pacific Air Cargo’s new facilities are located within the extensive Menzies Aviation facilities at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).
About Pacific Air Cargo
Founded in 2000, Pacific Air Cargo (PAC) provides exclusive Boeing 747-400 express air cargo services six days a week between Los Angeles and Honolulu, with onward connections to Hawaii’s neighbor islands, weekly service to Pago Pago (American Samoa), bi-weekly service to Guam, and road feeder service to many gateway locations across the US mainland. Pacific Air Cargo CEO, Tanja Janfruechte and her professional, friendly team have had a long and well-respected history of reliable, on-time service to the air freight markets in Hawaii, the United States mainland, and throughout the Pacific. Pacific Air Cargo was named as one of the Top 10 Freight Forwarding Services in the Nation in 2022 by Logistics & Transportation Review. www.pacificaircargo.com
Instagram