Clinicians and Patients Report Treatment of Pre-Skin Cancer with Tirbanibulin to be Effective and Tolerable

This study demonstrated that tirbanibulin is both effective and very tolerable for the treatment of actinic keratosis.”
— Ismail Kasujee, PhD
BARCELONA, SPAIN, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Skin cancer continues to be a growing problem and there are more skin cancers than all other types of cancer combined. Actinic Keratosis is a type of pre-cancer lesion that can turn into skin cancer. There are several options for treating actinic keratosis, but many are either not very effective or cause skin reactions that limit usage. But now there is something new. Tirbanibulin 1% ointment was approved by the FDA to treat actinic keratosis at the end of 2020 and has been shown to be effective and tolerable in phase 3 clinical trials. Unlike other treatments that require 2-4 weeks of application, tirbanibulin is used just once-a-day for 5 days.

In a study published in SKIN: The Journal of Cutaneous Medicine®, Ismail Kasujee and his co-authors investigated outcomes from tirbanibulin treatment across 32 distinct clinical sites in the US. They assessed how patients and their dermatologists felt about treatment with tirbanibulin and how it improved the patients’ quality of life. The study found that treatment with tirbanibulin improved overall skin appearance, improved all quality-of-life domains measured including symptoms, emotions, and functioning, and was able to completely clear or mostly clear actinic keratosis in 73.8% of patients. In addition, compared to prior treatments with other commonly used medications, the majority of patients felt that tirbanibulin had a shorter duration of skin reactions and that the reactions were much milder.

Skin cancer is much easier to treat in its earliest stage, especially when treating a pre-cancerous lesion such as actinic keratosis. However, many patients are reluctant to use traditional topical treatments for actinic keratosis because they require weeks of treatment and result in severe skin reactions. This study demonstrated that tirbanibulin is both effective and very tolerable for the treatment of actinic keratosis and provides a new effective option that can make a difference to patients

SKIN: The Journal of Cutaneous Medicine® is a peer-reviewed online medical journal that is the official journal of The National Society for Cutaneous Medicine. The mission of SKIN is to provide an enhanced and accelerated route to disseminate new dermatologic knowledge for all aspects of cutaneous disease.

For more details, please visit www.jofskin.org or contact jofskin@gmail.com.

