Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for May 22 – 26, 2023

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

May 22 – 26, 2023

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, May 22 – Connecting Utah Tour

10 a.m. Visit Mountain Ridge High School

Location: Mountain Ridge High School, Herriman

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

1:30 p.m. Meet with Public Lands Policy Coordinating Office

Location: Governor’s Office

2 p.m. Meet with senior advisor of federal affairs

Location: Governor’s Office

2:45 p.m. Attend Utah Communication Authority Board meeting

Location: Governor’s Office

3:15 p.m. Meet with senior advisor of legislative affairs

Location: Governor’s Office

4 p.m. Tour Capitol construction site

Location: Utah State Capitol

5:30 p.m. Host County Commissioner community dinner

Location: Kearns Mansion

Tuesday, May 23

No public meetings

Wednesday, May 24

8:15 a.m. Speak at DPS Public Safety Summit

Location: Dixie Convention Center

MEDIA ACCESS

6 p.m. Host Governor’s Mansion Artist Awards

Location: Kearns Mansion

Thursday, May 25

9 a.m. Meet with Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity

Location:m Governor’s Office

9:45 a.m. Meet with Colorado River Authority board

Loction: Rampton Room

10:20 a.m. Meet with U.S. Moroccan Ambassador Talwar

Location: Virtual Meeting

11 a.m. Meet with AT&T FirstNet in Utah

Location: Governor’s Office

1:45 p.m. Speak at Utah Children’s Collaborative announcement

Location: Wall Mansion, Salt Lake City

MEDIA ACCESS

3 p.m. Meet with Division of Human Resource Management director

Location: Governor’s Office

6:30 p.m. Attend BYU Management Society Dinner

Location: Little America Hotel

MEDIA ACCESS

Friday, May 26

No public meetings

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

May 22 – 26, 2023

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**

Monday, May 22

8:15 a.m. Lieutenant governor’s team meeting

Location: Rampton Room

9 a.m. Meet with elections team

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

10 a.m. Meet Glacier Hills Elementary students

Location: Utah State Capitol

12 p.m. Attend Utah Commission on Service and Volunteerism meeting

Location: Capitol Board Room

2 p.m. Meet with Utah Inland Port Authority Executive Director Ben Hart

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

5:30 p.m. Host county commissioner community dinner

Location: Kearns Mansion

Tuesday, May 23

11 a.m. Meet with Moab Mayor Joette Langianese

Location: Moab City Center

12:30 p.m. Meet with members of the Grand County Commission

Location: 125 E. Center St., Moab

4 p.m. Meet with White Mesa residents

Location: 151 E 500 N, Blanding

Wednesday, May 24

9 a.m. Visit Monument Valley High School

Location: Mustang Blvd, Kayenta

12 p.m. Meet with San Juan County Commission

Location: 121 E Center St, Blanding

1:30 p.m. Meet with PLPCO Counsel Kendall Laws

Location: San Juan County

Thursday, May 25

12 p.m. Meet with members of the Emery County Commission

Location: Castle Dale

1:30 p.m. Meet with Price Mayor Michael Kourianos

Location: Price City Hall

Friday, May 26

No public meetings

