WBC Hosts In-Person Broadband Meetings Across Wyoming June 5 to 9

Cheyenne, Wyo – Please Join Us!

The Wyoming Business Council’s Broadband Office, in partnership with our contractor CTC, is hosting several important in-person broadband listening sessions the week of June 5 to 9, 2023. These sessions are critical to share information about Wyoming’s federal broadband funding allocations and planning how to utilize those funds to increase digital access across the state.

Over the next few years, the State of Wyoming will make unprecedented funds available to address broadband needs throughout the state. Your engagement and input are crucial in shaping these plans and we want to hear from you.

Please save the date and share this information with your colleagues and local affiliates. More information and a link to RSVP to a meeting near you are available at wbc.pub/Broadband

We look forward to seeing you there!