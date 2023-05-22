Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,518 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,104 in the last 365 days.

WBC Hosts In-Person Broadband Meetings Across Wyoming June 5 to 9

Cheyenne, Wyo – Please Join Us!

The Wyoming Business Council’s Broadband Office, in partnership with our contractor CTC, is hosting several important in-person broadband listening sessions the week of June 5 to 9, 2023. These sessions are critical to share information about Wyoming’s federal broadband funding allocations and planning how to utilize those funds to increase digital access across the state.

 

Over the next few years, the State of Wyoming will make unprecedented funds available to address broadband needs throughout the state. Your engagement and input are crucial in shaping these plans and we want to hear from you.

 

Please save the date and share this information with your colleagues and local affiliates. More information and a link to RSVP to a meeting near you are available at wbc.pub/Broadband.

 

We look forward to seeing you there!

 

You just read:

WBC Hosts In-Person Broadband Meetings Across Wyoming June 5 to 9

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more