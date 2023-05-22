Boise moose last seen in Foothills and F&G asks people to report it if it remains in the area

Even in Southwest Idaho, moose will occasionally wander into populated areas, particularly young moose who are leaving their mothers during spring and early summer. This is the third case in the last year of a moose in populated areas in the Treasure Valley. Fish and Game staff sedated and relocated two moose last summer, one in Eagle and another in Hidden Springs.

Moose are the largest member of the deer family and can weigh up to 1,200 pounds. While typically docile, when agitated, moose will attack people. A Ketchum woman was injured in a January attack after coming home and finding a moose in her yard, which was believed to be agitated by the woman’s dog.

The latest Boise moose may wander back into the wilds and not be seen in town again.

"We appreciated everyone’s cooperation, and while it’s exciting to see a moose, please give it plenty of space if you encounter it, and report to us so we can determine the best course of action for the animal and for public safety," Pearson said.

No matter where a moose may be encountered, these general safety precautions should be taken: