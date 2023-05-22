FEMA Administrator Delivers Commencement Address, Receives Honorary Degree from Dickinson College

WASHINGTON -- FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell delivered the 2023 commencement address at Dickinson College on Sunday, after receiving an honorary degree from Dickinson College President John E. Jones III.

During her speech, Criswell praised the college and its nearly 400 graduates from 26 different countries on the work they’ve done toward climate change.

“We are in a race to save our homes and our neighborhoods. A race to find cures to climate-driven disease,” she said. “Considering Dickinson College was one of the first 10 schools in the nation to achieve carbon neutrality…and that your graduating class alone has collectively taken over 1,500 sustainability courses, perhaps the solutions to our problems are right here in front of me.”

Criswell also discussed the college’s founder and the spirit he instilled for today’s graduates.

“Benjamin Rush was a man who pushed boundaries to propel his beloved nation toward a path of prosperity and innovation,” she said. “And if he were to stand here today and look across this group of graduates, I believe he would say, ‘well done.’ I believe he would also say that no matter how big the challenge, how heavy the burden, it is the Dickinsonian spirit that will help carry you through.”

You can read the Administrator’s full remarks here and watch her speech here.

CARLILSE, Penn. -- FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell delivers the commencement address at Dickinson College on Sunday. (Dickinson College photo)