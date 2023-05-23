Instrumental hires Alon Ben Shoshan as Chief Business Officer

Anna-Katrina Shedletsky, Alon Ben-Shoshan, Sam Weiss

Instrumental Welcomes Alon Ben-Shoshan as Chief Business Officer to Drive Data and AI-Driven Approach to Reduce Manufacturing Waste

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Palo Alto, California – Instrumental, Inc, the provider of the leading Manufacturing Data and AI Platform, is pleased to announce that Alon Ben-Shoshan has joined Instrumental as the company's Chief Business Officer. This strategic addition to the executive team further strengthens Instrumental's commitment to revolutionizing high-quality manufacturing processes through cutting-edge technology.

Instrumental, founded in 2015 by ex-Apple product design engineers Anna-Katrina Shedletsky and Samuel Weiss, has quickly emerged as a key player in the electronics manufacturing industry. The company's Manufacturing Data and AI Platform enables electronics brands and manufacturers to find and fix issues during the product lifecycle, enhancing quality while significantly cutting costs.

Alon Ben-Shoshan brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role as Chief Business Officer. Throughout his career, Ben-Shoshan has been immersed in the essence of Instrumental's business. His background includes product design and process engineering, including the development of cutting-edge technologies in consumer electronics, semiconductor inspection, and lab-grown diamonds.

As a seasoned business leader, Ben-Shoshan has successfully held roles covering sales, business development, partnerships, and end-to-end marketing. His entrepreneurial spirit is evident through his experience as a founding business leader in multiple startups, where he navigated the journey from finding initial customers to building and expanding teams. His previous roles at Owlcam, Amazon Devices and Services, and several startups have given him firsthand insights into the challenges faced by electronics brands.

"I am thrilled to have Alon Ben-Shoshan join our team as Chief Business Officer," said Anna-Katrina Shedletsky, CEO, and co-founder of Instrumental. "His deep understanding of the manufacturing industry, engineering mindset, and extensive leadership experience make him an invaluable asset. Alon's passion for unlocking value within organizations and his firsthand knowledge of the challenges faced by our customers align with our mission. We are excited to have him drive our go-to-market strategies and contribute to our growth."

Having first-hand experience with the costly repercussions of production line issues, Alon Ben-Shoshan strongly resonates with Instrumental's mission.

"Joining Instrumental is a natural progression in my career," said Alon Ben-Shoshan, recently appointed Chief Business Officer at Instrumental. "Throughout my journey, I have witnessed the significant financial impact that manufacturing challenges can have on businesses. Instrumental's solution effectively addresses this challenge, providing a new, data and AI led approach to manufacturing. I am excited to partner with the talented team at Instrumental to drive growth, build strategic partnerships, and enable customer engineering and operations teams to build better products."

With Alon Ben-Shoshan's appointment as Chief Business Officer, Instrumental is well-positioned to accelerate its growth and solidify its position as a Manufacturing Data and AI solution leader. The company remains committed to providing unparalleled value to its clients, empowering them to achieve higher quality while reducing inefficiencies.

For more information about Instrumental and its Manufacturing Data and AI Platform, please visit www.instrumental.com.

About Instrumental, Inc:

Instrumental, Inc was founded in 2015 by Anna-Katrina Shedletsky and Samuel Weiss, former Apple product design engineers. The company offers a Manufacturing Data and AI Platform that revolutionizes high-quality manufacturing. Instrumental's technology enables hardware brands to identify and resolve issues during product development and production, enhancing efficiency and quality. With a customer base that includes renowned consumer electronics brands and mission-critical electronics manufacturers like Meta, Bose, SolarEdge, and Axon, Instrumental is at the forefront of innovation in manufacturing technology.