Meet Stars From Outlander and The Last Kingdom at Second Annual KiCaSS Fan Convention July 6-9 in Salem Mass

KiCaSS - The Unconventional Fan Convention - Announces All-Star Talent Lineup of 20+ Stars from Hit Historical Fiction Drama Series



BOSTON, MASS, USA, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- KiCaSS (Kingdoms, Clans and Swords ‘n Shields), a most unkonventional fan convention -- launched by and for fans of television’s most popular historical fiction series – has announced an all-star talent lineup for the annual event’s Second Crusade, taking place July 6-9 in historic Salem, Massachusetts. This year, KiCaSS will host more than 20 stars from the hit series OUTLANDER, THE LAST KINGDOM, KNIGHTFALL, VIKINGS VALHALLA and THE TUDORS, giving fans in attendance at the intimate 4-day event the opportunity to meet and interact with their onscreen faves in ways other cons simply don’t. At KiCasSS 2023, fans can even compete in an axe-throwing championship with their favorite historical drama series stars.

"To maintain the intimate nature of KiCaSS, and to provide maximum interaction with the stars in attendance, we are limiting ticket sales to only 300," said KiCaSS co-founder Elaine Milo. Visit KiCaSSevents.com for all things KiCaSS. Tickets are available at www.tixr.com.

This year’s talent lineup is a Who’s Who of the historical fiction TV genre, and includes:

From OUTLANDER:

César Domboy (Fergus Fraser)

Rosie Day (Mary Hawkins)

Caitlyn O’Ryan (Lizzie Wemyss)

Joanne Thomson (Amy McCallum)

Albie Marber (Elias Pound)

Charles Vandervaart (William Ranson)

John Bell (Ian Murray)

Lauren Lyle (Marsali Fraser)

Rod Hallett (Benedict Arnold)

Tom Brittney (Lt. Jeremy Foster)

From THE LAST KINGDOM:

Christian Hillborg (Erik Thurgilson)

Harry Anton (Bresal)

Harry Gilby (Aethelstan)

Jaakko Ohtonen (Wolland)

Magnus Bruun (Cnut)

Joseph Millson (Aelfric)

Micki Stoltt (Rognvaldr)

Ossian Perret (Wihtgar)

Rod Hallett (King Constantin of Scotland)

From KNIGHTFALL

Pádraic Delaney (Gawain)

Simon Merrells (Tancrede)

Stanislav Callas (Naimon)

From VIKINGS VALHALLA

Jaakko Ohtonen (Johan)

Stanislav Callas (Jorundr)

From THE TUDORS

Pádraic Delaney (George Boleyn)

Rod Hallett (Sir Richard Rich)

Kato Kaelin, aka the world’s most infamous houseguest, returns to once again host the 4-day fan experience, an intimate and interactive comicon like no other. Most of the stars appearing will be flying in from various European locations where their shows are filmed, some of them making their first-ever fan con appearances.

KiCaSS is like a Renaissance Fair meets Hollywood, with the stars of TV’s most popular historical fiction dramas everywhere you turn. There are panels, photo ops, autographs and meet-and-greets, PLUS axe-throwing, sumptuous buffets fit for a king (or a hungry warrior) and – returning this year – armored combat exhibitions by STEEL LEGION USA, steel fighting at its best! There are vendors and merchants, psychics, tarot card readers, runes, and more.

