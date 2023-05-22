Library Managers Recognized as 2023 Public Library Management Institute Graduates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee State Library & Archives and Secretary of State Tre Hargett proudly recognized 21 local library directors for graduating from the Public Library Management Institute.

Participants earned a Public Library Management Certification through the three-year Public Library Management Institute sponsored by the Tennessee Library & Archives.

“The Public Library Management Institute is an excellent opportunity for library professionals to continue learning new skills,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “Congratulations to this year’s graduates.”

The 2023 program graduates include:

Gracie Armstrong - Stewart County Public Library, Stewart County

Mindy Barrett - Myrtle Glanton Lord Library, Rutherford County

Logan Birdsong - Caryville Public Library, Campbell County

John Blankenship - Humboldt Public Library, Gibson County

Vanessa Cain - McIver's Grant Public Library, Dyer County

Kathy Collins - WG Rhea Public Library, Henry County

Donna Conatser - Fentress County Public Library, Fentress County

Carolina Conner - Obion County Public Library, Obion County

Garrett Crowell - Linebaugh Library, Rutherford County

Peyton Eastman - EG Fisher Public Library, McMinn County

Nan Garrett - Lobelville Public Library, Perry County

Lis Ann Greiner - Shelbyville-Bedford County Public Library, Bedford County

Matthew Krist - Baxter Branch Library, Putnam County

Nakienya Ledford - Tellico Plains Public Library, Monroe County

Judy Luster - Meigs-Decatur Public Library, Meigs County

Lon Maxwell - Bethesda Public Library, Williamson County

Sarah Beth Phillips - White Pine Public Library, Jefferson County

Tania Rich - Sweetwater Public Library, Monroe County

Deena Smith - Sharon Public Library, Weakly County

Nancy Turner - Sullivan County Public Library, Sullivan County

Mitzi Willis - Newbern City Library, Dyer County

The Public Library Management Institute provides professionals who have moved into library director roles as a second or third career with library management skills training. Participants attend three five-day workshops and receive continuing management, leadership and partnership skills education.

“The Library & Archives is committed to assisting library directors in developing their skills so they can be a greater resource in their community,” said Assistant State Librarian Maria Sochor.

Each participant presented a capstone project on a professional topic of their choice to a panel of colleagues and Library & Archives staff to graduate. The Public Library Management Institute is an extension of the Tennessee Regional Library System’s comprehensive training program.

To learn more about the Tennessee State Library & Archives professional development and assistance for public libraries, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla/services/planning-development.