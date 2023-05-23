Stoneyard® Boston Blend® Natural Stone Veneer Trademarked by U.S. Patent Office

GreatHorse Country Club with Boston Blend® Stone Veneer Fireplace with Boston Blend® Stone Veneer Home Siding with Boston Blend® Stone Veneer

LITTLETON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Stoneyard.com , a leading supplier of natural stone products, has been granted a registered trademark for their popular product line Boston Blend® . The United States Patent and Trademark Office has officially recognized the unique blend of natural stones that make up this product line, ensuring that Stoneyard.com has exclusive rights to use the name in commerce.The Boston Blendproduct line has become a favorite among architects, builders, and homeowners alike for its versatility and timeless appeal. The blend of colors and textures found in the natural stones used in Boston Blend stone veneer creates a distinctive look that can be used in a variety of vertical applications from exterior facades to fireplaces to interior accent walls."We are thrilled to have been granted a registered trademark for Boston Blend," said Stoneyard.com CEO Gerald Croteau. "This trademark not only protects our brand but also gives our customers peace of mind knowing that they are getting the highest quality natural stone veneer available."The process of obtaining a registered trademark is rigorous, requiring extensive documentation and legal review. Stoneyard.com worked closely with legal professionals to ensure that all aspects of the Boston Blendproduct line were properly documented and protected."We take great pride in the quality of our products and the service we provide to our customers," said Croteau. "This trademark is testament to our commitment to excellence and dedication to providing the best natural stone veneer on the market."Stoneyard.com is known for their commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility. All-natural stones used in the Boston Blendproduct line are sourced from quarries in the United States ensuring they are responsibly harvested and processed."We believe it's our responsibility to protect the environment while promoting sustainability throughout all aspects of our business," said Croteau. "By sourcing our natural stones from responsible quarries and minimizing our environmental impact, we can provide customers with products that are not only beautiful but also environmentally friendly."The Boston Blendproduct line is available in a variety of sizes and finishes making it easy to find the perfect fit for any project. Stoneyard.com offers a range of services to help customers choose the right products for their needs including design consultations, project management, and installation support."Whether you're a homeowner looking to update your exterior or an architect designing a new building," said Croteau, "we're here to help you every step of the way."With the registered trademark for Boston Blend, Stoneyard.com is poised to continue its success in the natural stone industry. Their commitment to quality, sustainability, and customer service has earned them a reputation as an industry leader, and this trademark is testament to their dedication to excellence.

Stone-Themed High-End Kitchen and Modern New England Home