Vietjet sells all international tickets from zero đồng

VIETNAM, May 22 -

HCM CITY — Vietjet will sell millions of tickets priced from zero đồng from Wednesday to Friday to celebrate the summer and the openings of several international routes.

The promotional airfares (excluding taxes and fees) are applied for Vietjet's entire international flight network with flight schedules from August 12, 2023 to March 31, 2024, the airline announced on Monday.

It added that when successfully buying a ticket from now to August 15, 2023, passengers will also receive an additional VNĐ100,000 e-Voucher for the next booking.

These new routes include HCM City-Kochi, Đà Nẵng-Hong Kong, Phú Quốc- Hong Kong, Đà Nẵng-Singapore, Đà Nẵng-Daegu and Nha Trang-Seoul.

The routes connecting HCM City and Kochi (India) will be launched on August 12, 2023. It is expected to make a trend of travelling to the ancient trading port in Southwest India, which is the perfect combination of old-world charm and splendour of the modern world.

The flights connecting HCM City and Kochi will be operated with six flights per week every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, taking off at 7.20pm and landing at 10.50pm (local time). The flights from Kochi to HCM City will take off at 11.15pm (local time) and land at 6.40am.

The flights on Phú Quốc-Hong Kong route will be operated with three return flights per week every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday and the flights connecting Đà Nẵng and Hong Kong will be operated with four return flights per week every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Moreover, the Đà Nẵng-Daegu route will resume, offering one daily return flight, Vietjet said, adding that it will increase the frequency of flights between Đà Nẵng and Singapore to two return flights per day.

The route between the coastal city Nha Trang and Seoul will increase the frequency to three return flights per day from July 13, according to Vietjet. — VNS