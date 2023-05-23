ALEXANDRIA VIRGINIA REALTOR® JOHN ROAMES EARNS HIS MILITARY RELOCATION PROFESSIONAL (MRP) CERTIFICATION
I wanted to do something in service to our Country and give Iraqi’s their freedom, but I was nervous because I oversaw 6 people, my fellow soldiers, whose lives were in my hands.”ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, USA, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- John Roames is a highly regarded, thoughtful, and deeply intelligent real estate agent with “Homes by Roames,” a REMAX Gateway Realty affiliate. He is also a United States Army Veteran.
— John Roames
John was born in Park Ridge, Illinois, and his family moved to Bradenton, Florida, where he was in the Junior ROTC in high school before joining the Army at age 17. He had a son, John “Jesse” Jr., and went to basic training at Ft. Sill, Oklahoma.
While at Ft. Sill, John began his career training as an MLRS Fire Direction Specialist (MOS/13P). He says, “A Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) Fire Direction Specialist is an important part of the Army's combat team. MLRS teams are used to support infantry and tank units while supplementing cannon artillery in combat. The MLRS launches various missiles and rockets in quick strikes during combat and the Field Artillery Batteries compute, record, and transmit the firing data where rockets would go, so you can imagine how much I had to learn in such a short amount of time.”
John’s first Duty Station was at Camp Stanley in Uiejeongbu, South Korea. He was in the Alpha Battery 38th Field Artillery Regiment where he trained in the fields with live fire rockets, shooting them into the sides of mountains, preparing for battle in case North Korea invaded South Korea. John was there on the 50th anniversary of the Korean War, so things were tense. After relocating to Ft. Sill, Oklahoma, he then went to Ft. Hood, Texas, to train in a war fighter simulation exercise when 9/11 happened and he thought it was a simulation. “I couldn’t believe it was real.” He says, “Because of the simulation, everything seems so real, so I thought 9/11 was just another exercise, but it wasn’t. Fortunately, I was able to get home in time to be there for the birth of my daughter, Katerina. In 2003, I was deployed to Iraq during the invasion. I was excited because I wanted to do something in service to our Country and give Iraqi’s their freedom, but I was nervous because I oversaw 6 people, my fellow soldiers, whose lives were in my hands, so it was a lot to take in. We landed in Kuwait the day the war started and, after going into Iraq, we took ammunition and weapons out of the sites that Saddam Hussein hid everywhere. We literally cleaned up Baghdad. There were white ammo phosphorus rounds, grenades, cannon rounds, and machine gun ammo all over the place. When we got back to the United States, we were treated as heroes, which was cool. We flew back to New York and circled around the Statue of Liberty and the whole city was cheering us. I still get goosebumps thinking about it.”
John then deployed back to Iraq as a Convoy Escort Unit in a highly secured armored vehicle where he protected large convoys up and down the thousands of miles of highways in Iraq. He says, “We avoided hundreds of Improvised Explosive Devices (IED’s) and didn’t lose one member.” He PCS’d back to Ft. Sill for reclassification and was assigned as a MOS 13F Joint Fire Support Specialist or Forward Observer (FO). “This is the guy on the hill calling for artillery fire and coordinating mortar, close air support, and attack helicopters,” John explains.
John trained at Ft. Riley, Kansas for a military transition team to prepare for his next deployment back to Iraq helping Iraqi Army troops to be better equipped to take over their Country. Returning from Iraq, he was stationed at Schofield Barracks in Hawaii with the Stryker Calvary Unit and then went to India as a joint exercise with the Indian Army before heading back to Iraq to help the U.S. troops transition back to the United States. After going back to Hawaii for more training, John was assigned to Camp Atterbury in Indiana where he was stationed and trained the Reserves and National Guard. In 2015 he moved to Ft. Belvoir in Virginia to work in Informational Operations. He deployed one last time to Afghanistan in support of a joint task force before retiring from the Army in 2018. He then began working in Government contracting as the Director of Product Operations for a technology company, but felt he needed to get away from that because he wanted to experience his own successes and failures, which led him into a new career in real estate. He says, “I wanted to specifically help Veterans and Active-Duty members buy or sell their homes. It was important for me to get my Military Relocation Professional (MRP) Certification to stand out as a qualified realtor who is ready, willing, and able to assist our military with all of their needs.”
John knows firsthand how difficult it can be for relationships to survive when one spouse is constantly deployed. His wife, Tameika, is an Army Veteran and is now a Psychological Operator in the Army Reserves. She holds two master’s degrees and together, they own and operate a glamping business where people can unwind and relax.
John enjoys hiking, kayaking, traveling, sightseeing, and exploring wineries and breweries. He has visited over 20 countries and all 50 states.
His service areas in Northern Virginia include Fort Belvoir, Fort Myer, Pentagon, Quantico, Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Woodbridge, Reston, Chantilly, Tysons Corner, Stafford, Fredericksburg, and Springfield.
