Association for Accounting Marketing Awards Clayton & McKervey at 2023 Marketing Achievement Awards

Clayton & McKervey wins top honors in the Video and Multimedia category for Budget below $9,999.SOUTHFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Clayton & McKervey, a leading full-service CPA firm, is proud to announce that the Association for Accounting Marketing (AAM) has presented them with the award for Marketing Achievement in Video and Multimedia for Budget below $9,999 on May 8, 2023, at the AAM’s annual summit in Salt Lake City, Utah.
AAM’s Marketing Achievement Awards feature awards in several categories, including advertising, branding, business development, collateral and content marketing, events, marketing and PR campaigns, video and multimedia, website, corporate social responsibility, and diversity, equity, and inclusion. In total, twenty-three awards for marketing achievement were presented to accounting marketers. Seventy-three entries were reviewed and judged by experts in each category, including professionals in marketing, advertising, communications, and professional services. Each award winner scored highest in four areas: Strategy/Objectives, Execution/Implementation, Creativity, and Results/Outcome. Winning entries were recognized for their outstanding contributions and accomplishments in their specific objective while executing a project strategically and with quantifiable results.
Clayton & McKervey is honored to be recognized by the AAM for their continued achievements in creating high-quality strategic marketing results. Formed in 1989, The Association of Accounting Marketing (AAM) is an international association comprised of a unique network of marketing, business development, and growth strategists. The association was created with the purpose of supporting and cultivating the careers of growth professionals in the accounting profession by providing professional development, community, and innovative resources.
About the Company:
Clayton & McKervey is a full-service CPA firm specializing in tax, assurance, accounting and consulting services aimed at helping closely-held growth-driven companies compete in the global marketplace. With over 60 years of experience, Clayton & McKervey provides a disciplined focus in several technical industries including domestic and international industrial automation companies. The firm is headquartered in metro Detroit and services clients throughout the world.
