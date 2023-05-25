Vivica A. Fox to host the Inaugural Broadway & New York Theatre Gift Lounge celebrating the 2023 Tony Awards, June 8 & 9
Vivica A. Fox to host L and B Concepts' Tony Awards Gifting Suite VIP Reception Thursday, June 8th, 5:00pm - 8:00pm.
Presented by L&B Gifting on Thursday, June 8th, 10:00am - 4:00pm; VIP Red Carpet Experience 5:30pm - 8:00pm and Friday, June 9th, 10:00am - 4:00pm.
As the CEO of L&B Concepts, I am thrilled to present the Inaugural Broadway and New York Theater Gift Lounge and introduce the L&B Gifting brand to the New York market”NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- L&B Concepts will present the Inaugural Broadway and New York Theatre Gift Lounge in celebration of the 76th Annual Tony Award nominees on Thursday, June 8, 2023, 10:00 am - 4:00 pm and Friday, June 9, 2023, 10:00 am - 4:00 pm.
— Laura Fote
A special VIP reception hosted by award winning actress Vivica A. Fox will be presented on Thursday, June 8, 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm for celebrities, creatives, artists, and thespians of stage and screen. The organizers stand in solidarity with the writers strike and support all content creators who deserve fair payment and appropriate contractual agreements for the seismic economic impact and sheer joy their intellectual property brings to the world. In support of the collective arts community, L&B Concepts is proud to include arts community executives, members of the press and especially WRITERS in this exclusive gifting experience.
L&B Concepts is proud to be a WBENC certified woman-owned business. The company provides luxury event rentals, retail and wholesale equipment and recently launched its brand-new gifting division. "As the CEO of L&B Concepts, I am thrilled to present the Inaugural Broadway and New York Theater Gift Lounge and introduce the L&B Gifting brand to the New York market. Our mission is to provide unique and unforgettable luxury gifting experiences to high-profile audiences, and this event is the perfect platform to showcase our vision of gifting. We look forward to celebrating the honorees, nominees, and winners of the 2022-2023 season and creating lasting brand value for our sponsors and partners."
The glamorous and vivacious Vivica A. Fox graces the event this year as Emcee and will champion the arts community with this special gifting experience. Fox has positioned herself as a Hollywood screen gem and has triumphantly built an international brand that stands on the strength that women can do anything. With an extensive body of work that encompasses unforgettable television, stage and film credits, Vivica A. Fox is an inspiration as a Hollywood actress, generous philanthropist and accomplished businesswoman.
Fote said, “We are thrilled to bring the incomparable actress Vivica A. Fox as the host of this year’s gifting experience. She exemplifies excellence in the arts and business and we’re so proud to have her join us to make this a memorable experience for our guests.” Celebrating the outstanding talents of the 76th Annual Tony Award nominees, L&B Gifting will lavish swag and high end luxuries on the esteemed actors of stage and screen, media, executives and friends of the arts in a luxury VIP gifting lounge experience.
For celebrities, talent, actors, writers, musicians interested to attend the event, RSVP with this link below:
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdZgkl0V4oIQFsAvcCqQfUjU1gGi4is-fmB93GXi8xuT3WBvA/viewform (talent)
For executives and friends of the arts community interested in attending the event, RSVP with this link below:
RSVP to attend the gift suite on Thursday, 6/8/23, 10am - 4pm or 6/9/23, 10am - 4pm at http://landbgifting.com/rsvp/
For media interested in attending the event for coverage and to receive the gifting experience, RSVP with this link below:
Request press credential here https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSetdk96n-IJhXD5HIf8Wqw_1WT3sowxBePjI4lEM6cC7BDGIA/viewform
For one on one press interview requests with Vivica A. Fox and/or LandB executives on Thursday, June 8, 5:30pm - 8pm media may reach Jeanine Taylor jeanine@jcec.com or Kisha Barton kisha@globalvisiongroupintl.com. Press check in is 5:00pm.
Fote said, "As we prepare to host the Inaugural Broadway and New York Theater Gift Lounge, I am filled with excitement and gratitude for this incredible opportunity to showcase the L&B Gifting brand to future partners in the New York market. Our mission is to provide a unique and unforgettable gifting experience that not only highlights high-end products and brands but also creates lasting value for our sponsors and partners. With L&B Gifting, we aim to set a new standard for luxury gifting suites worldwide, and we can't wait to share our vision with you."
#VivicaAFox #LandBGifting #LandBConcepts #76thAnnualTonyAwards #InauguralBroadwayandNewYorkTheatreGiftLounge
Jeanine Taylor
JCEC Public Relations
+1 213-399-5301
jeanine@jcec.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other