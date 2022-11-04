Vivica A. Fox to Host 9th Annual American Reality Television Awards Nov 17 on OUTtv, MonstersandCritics.com & Reel Mood
Vivica A. Fox Hosts the 9th Annual American Reality Television Awards Nov 17 on OUT.tv, MonstersandCritics.com and Reel Mood!
Reality TV Veteran Tiffany “New York” Pollard Named 2022 Hall of Fame Inductee; Appearances by Sofía Vergara, Steve Harvey, Courteney Cox, Mike Rowe & More!
As we enter our 9th annual show with some of the biggest names participating, we hope fans find new shows to love and more network and production companies continue to raise the bar for years to come.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recognizing the year’s highest achievers in unscripted television production, the 9th Annual American Reality Television Awards (ARTAS) will premiere on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 5PM PT / 8PM ET . Hosted by the vivacious film and television actress Vivica A. Fox, the 60-minute show is produced in partnership with Reel Mood and celebrates the genre’s “best-in-class” across 21 individual categories.
The American Reality Television Awards highlights unscripted and digital shows; series stars and celebrity talent; the production and creative teams behind the scenes; and platforms and networks that bring unscripted content to viewers.
Network, cable, streaming shows and reality personalities are eligible every year, with votes collected worldwide generating millions of votes.
The virtual telecast premieres on OUTtv beginning Thursday, November 17, available to stream for free at OUTtv.com and on the various OUTtv streaming services. The telecast will also stream simultaneously on Monsters and Critics, as well as in VR on ReelMood.com.
Viewers can watch the show for FREE on all platforms, no subscriptions needed. Leading up to the ARTAS premiere, viewers can tune-in for inside scoops and behind-the-scenes audio clips on reVolver Podcasts.
American television personality Tiffany “New York” Pollard will be honored as this year’s ARTAS Hall of Fame Award inductee Pollard came into public prominence for her participation on the first two seasons of VH1's Flavor of Love. Pollard, who was given the moniker "New York" by rapper Flavor Flav, went on to star in the Flavor Of Love spinoff I Love New York (VH1), the UK version of Celebrity Big Brother (Channel 5), Brunch with Tiffany (VH1) and most recently as host of the sizzling new OUTtv competition to find the next queer sex symbol, Hot Haus.
Pollard was also just announced to join the upcoming season of the BET+ hit reality series, College Hill: Celebrity Edition. Launched in 2015, the ARTAS Hall of Fame Award exemplifies one (or more) stand-out, memorable, and iconic reality television personalities. Pollard was selected because of her longevity in the genre, her breadth of work and her unprecedented popularity in the reality television universe. She joins previous ARTAS Hall of Fame inductees, MTV’s The Hills Heidi and Spencer Pratt (2015) and the very first supermodel and iconic judge of The CW’s America’s Next Top Model, Janice Dickinson (2016).
Creators and Executive Producers Kristen Moss and Andrew Ward launched the American Reality Television Awards in 2012, along with John ,Showrunner, Talent Producer and Co-Executive Producer. The ARTAS are co-produced in association with Executive Producers Shantal Anderson, De Mann and Co-Executive Producer Jeff Rivera, Partner at Collective 5 Entertainment. Vivica A. Fox segments were directed by award winning multi-camera director Daniel E Catullo III (Landmarks Live, Foo Fighters, Alicia Keys and Verzuz).
Kristen Moss said, “Reality television continues to expand its footprint and The American Reality Television Awards is proud to honor the best of the best in this genre for almost a decade. As we enter our 9th annual show with some of the biggest names in Reality Television participating, we hope the fans find new shows to love, the industry embraces their recognition and more network and production companies continue to raise the bar for years to come.”
As the ARTAS membership has grown over the last year and become even more diverse, it gives us great pleasure to showcase our expansion of our shows, talent and hardworking production companies in this year's broadcast,'' said Creator & Executive Producer, Andrew Ward.
This year’s ARTAS will provide virtual reality fans a groundbreaking opportunity to experience the celebration in the Metaverse via Reel Mood, the exclusive Web 3.0 partner. Launched by ARTAS executive producer Shantal Anderson, Reel Mood offers audiences a first-of-its-kind immersive metaverse experience before and during the broadcast. ARTAS NFTs, produced by Reel Mood, are also available for fans to purchase. Fans can access the VR-enhanced telecast on ReelMood.com via the Meta Quest headset or computer.
Award show categories include: Outstanding Cast, Outstanding Competition Show, Most Creative Challenge, Outstanding Digital Reality Series, Outstanding Docu-Series, Best Editing, Best Feel Good Show, Outstanding Game Show, Guilty Pleasure Show, Outstanding Host, International Reality Series, Outstanding Judging Panel, Outstanding Kids Reality Series, Best Lifestyle Show, Outstanding New Show, Best Overall Show, Best Production Company, Outstanding Production Crew, Reality Royalty, Best Reality TV Moment, and Unique Concept.
Trace Adkins, Ultimate Cowboy Showdown (INSP)
Keaton Ashton, Kids Baking Championship (Food Network)
Simon Cowell, Sofía Vergara, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel & Terry Crews, America’s Got Talent (NBC)
Arisa Cox, Big Brother Canada (GLOBAL)
Courteney Cox, 9 Months w/Courteney Cox (FACEBOOK WATCH) & Shining Vale(STARZ)
Stormy Daniels, For The Love of DILFS (OUTtv)
Scheana & Brock Davies, Vanderpump Rules (BRAVO)
Jessica & Christina Dunagan, Extreme Sisters (TLC)
Guy Fieri, Guy’s Grocery Games (Food Network)
Andrew Fuller, Is It Cake? (NETFLIX)
Amy Halterman, 1000-Lb. Sisters (TLC)
Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)
Sam Heughan & Graham McTavish, Men In Kilts (STARZ)
Robert, Terri & Bindi Irwin, Crikey! It’s The Irwins (Animal Planet)
Matt Iseman, Zuri Hall & Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, American Ninja Warrior (NBC)
Chris Kirkpatrick, The Masked Singer (FOX) & Celebrity Big Brother (CBS)
Kaden Lebsack & Sam Folsom, American Ninja Warrior (NBC)
Dr. Sandra Lee, Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC)
Reba McEntire, Country Music Legend & Big Sky: Deadly Trails (ABC)
Jerry O’Connell, Pictionary! (SYN) & The Real Love Boat (CBS)
Maryanne Oketch & Erika Casupanan, Survivor (CBS)
Jesse Palmer, The Bachelor (ABC)
Mike Rowe, Six Degrees w/Mike Rowe (DISCOVERY+)
Dr. Bradley Shaeffer, My Feet Are Killing Me (TLC)
