HUVRdata Announces Dave Bajula as Industry Advisor
Adds Decades of Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Subject Matter Expertise to the HUVR Advisor NetworkNEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New Orleans, LA - May 23- Today from the CLEANPOWER 2023 Conference & Exhibition, HUVRdata, the next generation Inspection Data Management Software (IDMS) Platform, announced that Dave Bajula is joining the HUVR Advisor Network (HAN). Bajula is the latest of nine industry veterans to join the HAN, with backgrounds in a range of disciplines and asset integrity management technologies. Bajula brings more than 40 years of insight and perspective formed, in part, from his time as general manager of advanced NDT services at Acuren, as well as from his time as President and Chairman of the Board of the American Society for Nondestructive Testing (ASNT).
“I’m thrilled that Dave chose to help us on our mission to fix the broken industrial asset inspection paradigm,” said Chris Haines, VP of strategy, HUVRdata. “Dave’s decades of NDT leadership in nuclear power, petrochemical, refining and aerospace make him an incredible resource to our product development team, our partner network and our customers.”
Bajula joins a growing list of HAN members:
Jim Adams: president, North American operations, Natural Power. Jim brings more than 20 years experience leading wind, solar and storage engineering organizations.
Larry Barnard: Retired from a 35 year career at Chevron. Larry is an expert in extracting business data and value from utilization of a variety of uncrewed systems.
Earl Crochet: “The Tank Whisperer,” previously the director of engineering at Kinder Morgan and currently the owner of Crochet Midstream Consulting. Earl is a globally recognized above ground storage tank expert.
Kimberly Hayes: Founder of Valkim Technologies. Kimberly is recognized for her more than 25 years of work in AI/ML, robotic, and non-destructive testing.
John O’Brien: Former Chevron operations and engineering technology leader, and current general manager of TWI Certification. John is known globally for his decades of experience across the hydrocarbon value chain, from the bottom of the hole to the gas station.
Mark Susich, 30+ years integrity management leadership BP and Marathon Oil Corporation. Mark has vast experience in digital workflows, application of advanced analytics and robotics solutions to drive the effectiveness of risk-based inspection programs.
Patrick Woodson: Former CEO EON Energy Services and current CEORevolution Trackers. Patrick is an experienced founder, chief executive and advisor in renewable energy
Carsten Westergaard: Founder, Aeromine Technologies; president, Westergaard Solutions; senior advisor to Sandia National Laboratories; and visiting scholar at Purdue University. Carsten is a leader in wind turbine blade design, blade manufacturing, O&M and inspection.
“The need for proper management of integrity data has never been so important as it is now,” said Bajula when asked why he agreed to become a HUVR Advisor. “HUVR provides unique data management solutions and I’m proud to be part of their advisory team, providing innovative and actionable management of inspection and maintenance data enabling owners and users the ability to be forever proactive instead of reactive to their integrity management.”
HUVRdata’s platform is a powerful-but-easy-to-use inspection data management system. Inspectors can access workflows created based on hard-won best practices across multiple industries (oil and gas, wind, solar, manufacturing, etc.). The workflows are highly configurable to meet the unique needs of a particular asset or site. HUVR aggregates data from any inspection tool and normalizes it to deliver solutions for anomaly management, reporting and analytics, repair planning, and ongoing work management. The inspection data is stored securely on the cloud for easy recall, or for integration with other systems of record. The net result is that data silos are eliminated and complex inspections are completed quicker, improving safety and the bottom line.
ABOUT HUVRdata
HUVRdata is the next generation Inspection Data Management Software Platform. Purpose-built in the cloud, the mobile-connected and vendor-agnostic HUVR IDMS enables the aggregation, analysis and automation of visual and quantitative inspection data from any device, sensor, robot, or field technician. The largest energy producers and the most specialized inspection service providers have realized immediate ROI using HUVR to plan inspections, manage work, ingest data, assess findings and generate analytical reports – from any workflow and in concert with any existing systems of record. Industrial asset owners finally have a simple and easy way to visualize infrastructure health, ensuring compliance, reliability and operational excellence. For more information visit https://www.huvrdata.com/
