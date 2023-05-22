Submit Release
Duck’s Breath Mystery Theatre on Sunny Side YouTube

Dan Coffey, Leon Martell, Bill Allard, Merle Kessler, Jim Turner (left to right)

Forty Duck's Breath Mystery Theatre comedy videos released TODAY on Sunny Side YouTube.

Absurd feel-good comedy is exactly what the world needs now.”
— Bill Allard
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Forty Duck's Breath Mystery Theatre comedy videos released TODAY on Sunny Side YouTube.

Duck’s Breath Mystery Theatre was founded in Iowa City, Iowa in 1975. The five-man team has produced a river of absurd theatrical comedy. The DUCK’S BREATH MYSTERY THEATRE Playlist presents a look at this forty year effort.

The Sunny Side YouTube Playlist was produced by Duck’s Breath co-founder Bill Allard.

“Picking videos and the order they appear in the DUCK’S BREATH MYSTERY THEATRE playlist has been a career affirming task. We wrote and performed an outrageous amount of funny stuff for stage, television, and film and these 40 comedy videos tell the whole story in 90 minutes,” laughed Allard.

Sunny Side YouTube is managed by Duck Spots, a company owned by Allard and son, Richard Allard. The duo plan to release archived comedy video playlists for six more weeks and then launch a live morning broadcast on their Sunny Side YouTube channel.

May 29, 2023
DUCK’S BREATH Playlist - 40 Videos
Audio sketches under images of five Duck’s Breath comedians aging gracefully.

June 5, 2023
GONAD Feature Playlist - 18 Videos
Prolific Duck’s Breath comedy team wrote & toured 25+ comedy plays to clubs & colleges.

June 12, 2023
GRAND FINALE Feature Playlist - 40 Videos
Insightful hilarious look at last Duck’s Breath sold out performance.

June 19, 2023
DOCTOR SCIENCE Playlist - 40 Videos
He knows more than you do.

June 26, 2023
SFCOMEDY  Playlist - 40 Videos
Collective promoted by 1999 Wired Magazine as a place to see original comedy on the web.
KOLLEGETV  Playlist - 40 Videos
Collective started as a web series about college life and ended up producing Comedy Magazine for the iPad.

July 3, 2023
ZADAR Feature Playlist - 46 Videos
Legendary Duck’s Breath Mystery Theatre comedy film.

The live broadcast will be Bill Allard presenting new and old comedy videos five days a week for 13 weeks starting on July 10, 2023. “Every Sunny Side comedy video has a shot at going viral,” exclaimed Allard. “Absurd feel-good comedy is exactly what the world needs now.”

Bill Allard
Duck Spots
Quack@DuckSpots.Net

Duck's Breath Mystery Theatre Playlist Introduction

