From Carl Gustaf, King of Sweden

AZERBAIJAN, May 22 - His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

On the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I wish to convey to Your Excellency my sincere congratulations and my best wishes for your health and happiness and for the prosperity of the people of Azerbaijan.

Sincerely,

Carl Gustaf

King of Sweden

