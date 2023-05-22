AdTech Leader Bidease Welcomes Ross Barasch as VP of Innovation
Bidease, a leading mobile AdTech company, has announced that Ross Barasch is joining it as Vice President of Innovation.
NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bidease, a leading mobile AdTech company, has announced that Ross Barasch is joining it as Vice President of Innovation.
— Ross Barasch, VP of Innovation
In his new role, Ross Barasch will be responsible for leading company innovation projects, including developing new revenue streams, supporting M&A activities, and working with partners to optimize demand and improve performance.
Ross Barasch brings over 15 years of experience leading teams in performance marketing, business development, account management, and strategic partnerships. Prior to joining Bidease, he advised several AdTech companies at various stages and was VP, Demand and strategic partnerships at Fyber.
“I’m thrilled to join the incredible team at Bidease to build new revenue streams and support existing operations. The company has such a compelling story, from its experienced leadership team to its deep investments in its tech stack and machine learning models. I’m excited to grab a seat on this rocketship to help propel its growth,” said Barasch.
Founded in the USA in 2016 and named one of America’s most innovative companies by Fortune in 2023, Bidease is well-positioned to capitalize on the tremendous growth opportunities in the market and provide exceptional service to its clients and partners.
About Bidease
Bidease is a fully transparent demand-side platform for mobile marketers. Its risk-free programmatic performance solutions help the world’s biggest brands achieve their performance advertising goals.
Using a combination of proprietary programmatic advertising technology, machine learning, and first-party data, they optimize campaigns across all major mobile formats for desired post-install behaviours at no risk to their clients' bottom line.
The company is on a mission to bring fully transparent, value-driven advertising to the mobile world.
