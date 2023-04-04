Fortune Names Bidease One of America's Most Innovative Companies 2023

Bidease ranks 86 out of 300 on America’s Most Innovative Companies 2023 list, followed by S&P 500 companies such as PepsiCo, Ebay, Walmart, and others.
This recognition is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication to delivering advanced solutions that meet the evolving needs of the mobile advertising industry.”
— Boris Abaev, CEO
NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bidease, a leading mobile AdTech company, has been recognized by Fortune as one of America's Most Innovative Companies. The annual list, compiled by Fortune in partnership with Statista, honors the 300 companies transforming industries from the inside out.
Bidease ranks 86 out of 300 on America’s Most Innovative Companies 2023 list, followed by S&P 500 companies such as PepsiCo, Ebay, Starbucks, Walmart, and others.
"We are honored to be named one of America's Most Innovative Companies by Fortune," said Boris Abaev, CEO of Bidease. "This recognition is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication to delivering advanced solutions that meet the evolving needs of the mobile advertising industry."
Fortune's recognition of Bidease further solidifies the company's position as a leading player in mobile advertising. With a focus on innovation and delivering results for our customers, we're poised for continued growth and success.
The complete list of rankings and methodology can be found on Fortune.com.
About Bidease
Bidease is a fully transparent demand-side platform for mobile marketers. Its risk-free programmatic performance solutions help the world’s biggest brands achieve their performance advertising goals.
Using a combination of proprietary programmatic advertising technology, machine learning, and first-party data, they optimize campaigns across all major mobile formats for desired post-install behaviours at no risk to their clients' bottom line.
The company is on a mission to bring fully transparent, value-driven advertising to the mobile world.
