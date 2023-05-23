illustria Wins the 2023 Digital Innovator Award from Intellyx

illustria Intellyx

illustria, a leading software supply chain security company today announced that they have received the prestigious 2023 Intellyx Digital Innovator Award. Intellyx is the first and only analyst firm dedicated to digital transformation focuses on enterprise digital transformation and the leading-edge vendors that are driving it, Intellyx interacts with numerous innovators in the enterprise IT marketplace.

“It's an absolute honor to be recognized by Intellyx Digital as Innovator Award for 2023. The illustria team feels validated by this award, which is a testament to their unwavering commitment and exceptional efforts” said Idan Wiener, CEO and Co-founder at illustria.

Intellyx’s 2023 Intellyx Digital Innovator Awards puts a spotlight on vendors worth watching and they bestow this award upon vendors who make it through Intellyx’s rigorous briefing selection process and deliver a successful briefing.

““At Intellyx, we get dozens of PR pitches each day from a wide range of vendors,” said Jason Bloomberg, President of Intellyx. “We will only set up briefings with the most disruptive and innovative firms in their space. That’s why it made sense for us to call out the companies that made the cut.”

For more details on the award, please visit https://intellyx.com/2023/05/16/intellyx-announces-2023-digital-innovator-award-winners/

About Illustria

Illustria aims to promote responsible use of open source by preventing software supply chain attacks in the development lifecycle. By bridging the gap between security teams and engineering, Illustria helps you keep your applications secure throughout their lifecycle. To experience the benefits of Illustria's solution, schedule a demo today at https://illustria.io and safeguard against supply chain attacks. For more information, please contact Sonia Awan, PR for Illustria at soniaawanpr@gmail.com