EINPresswire.com/ -- Lado International Institute is proud to announce that we are continuing the legacy of Dr Robert Lado with more than 45 years in the education business with the expertise in English as a second language. CEO Claudio Herrera Krell also enfaces that being the first language in the United States in the Washington DC Area we will continuing the legacy for all our existing and new students, also.
Lado International Institute (LII) has been in the education business for over 45 years. It was founded by Dr. Robert Lado, who was an expert in the field of English as a second language. The Institute has been providing quality education to students from all over the world, and has been instrumental in helping them achieve their goals.
LII is committed to continuing the legacy of Dr. Lado by providing quality education to its students. CEO Claudio Herrera Krell has stated that the Institute will continue to be the leading provider of English language education in the Washington DC area. He also said that the Institute will continue to provide its students with the best possible education so that they can achieve their dreams.
The Institute has a long history of providing quality education to its students. It has a highly qualified and experienced faculty, and has a well-equipped campus. The Institute also offers a wide range of courses, which are designed to meet the needs of its students.
LII is committed to providing its students with the best possible education. It is dedicated to helping its students achieve their goals, and is committed to providing them with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in their chosen field.
In the next four months, the LADO International Education Group will be attending two international fairs - one in São Paulo, Brazil, and the other in Berlin, Germany. This will provide an opportunity for the Group to reconnect with existing agents, as well as meet new agents, and share its legacy with them.
The Group's new location, branding, and website (www.lado.edu) are the result of a focused effort by CEO Claudio Herrera Krell. "We are very excited about attending these international fairs and showcasing what the LADO International Institute has to offer," said Herrera Krell.
The LADO International Education Group was founded in 2009 with the mission of providing quality education to students from all over the world. The Group offers a wide range of programs and services, including English language courses, academic programs, and cultural exchange programs.
Herrera Krell is the perfect candidate to head the education department in the new administration. His experience in the tourism industry and his background as CEO make him uniquely qualified to improve the Lado International institute with their English as a second language and F1 Visa students.
