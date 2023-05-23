Celebrities Listen to Best-Selling Author Paul Boynton for Inspiration and Courage
The law of attraction meets the law of action. That’s how Paul Boynton, author, counselor, and celebrity guru, describes his approach.
We are more resilient than we might think, and Remember, A Little Book of Courage, Comfort and Hope helps us uncover our strength and power and our ability to push through challenging times.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s an approach he’s shared with the world in 7 books to date, translated into multiple languages. Celebrities like Brooke Shields, Jane Seymour, Joan Lunden, SARK, and Alice Ripley among many others turn to Paul’s writings to provide encouragement and motivation. In fact, more than 10 million people read this bestselling author’s advice and use his tools to tackle adversity.
— Brooke Shields, American actress, model, and entrepreneur
Paul’s bestselling book Begin with Yes, is enjoying its 10th Anniversary this year, and it begins with a heartwarming forward from celebrity, Jane Seymour.
“Begin with Yes is so much more than just an inspirational book, it’s very much in line with my fundamental life’s philosophy of opening your heart and mind and embracing change . . . I can truly see why millions of people all over the planet have responded to its invitation to hope again, to believe in one’s dreams again, and most importantly, to believe in oneself again.” — Jane Seymour, British-American actress, and entrepreneur
Paul points out that we often forget Hollywood celebrities, like us, also need inspiration and courage when facing life’s challenges. “When you take positive steps and shift your perspective, you discover how powerful you really are. And who couldn’t use a little more power? Sadly, the truth is that many of us often feel that we don't have enough power. In fact, feeling powerless is probably much more common than feeling powerful.”
Trained as a counselor, Paul has spent the bulk of his life in service to the betterment of humanity. His books are an extension of that commitment. His work encourages loving, step-by-step action—recipes for moving forward in life with love and confidence.
Paul is clearly taking his own advice as his newest book, "Remember A Little Book of Courage, Comfort, and Hope," published in April 2023, contains a forward by Brooke Shields. Shields, speaking about uncovering strength and power, makes it clear the inspirational impact Paul’s writing, and his coaching, have made on her own life.
The last three years have been challenging times for every one of us, no matter what our country or culture or celebrity status, from the pandemic to economic chaos to societal division, not to mention our own personal challenges. Many people are flocking to Paul's writing for help on how to get a handle on a joyful, loving life during those times.
Paul understands adversity. As Newsbreak recently reported, he created a global online neighborhood, a micro-society, the Facebook group Begin with Yes, which spans continents in service to helping people cope with challenges. It helps convey courage, support, and wisdom to fans and readers, functioning like a true community. The group’s profile icon is an artist’s adorable rendering of Paul’s beloved dog, Toby. The Facebook group launched after his book’s initial publication. Paul says, “I never imagined I’d find more than 2 million members joining such a thriving, supportive community.”
As the former President and CEO of The Moore Center, a non-profit organization supporting individuals with differing disabilities, Paul Boynton understands that human beings can gain confidence and courage from others who inspire them. He says we can all lead a “purposeful, peaceful life, no matter what challenges we face—and that there are many joys to be discovered in the process.”
Perhaps his writing has drawn so many fans, including celebrities because it provides a way to cut through the thick fog of uncertainty in a post-pandemic world. In a time when social media can prove confronting and seem anything but balanced, and when uplifting messages must tread water alongside our cultural cynicisms, Paul Boynton’s writing in REMEMBER, A Little Book of Courage, Comfort, and Hope, along with his groundbreaking best-selling book Begin with Yes, function as beacons of hope to his many readers.
Director
PRNinjas
Director@PRNinjas.net
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn