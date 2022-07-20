Hope Through Education—The 2nd Annual BigBlueButton World Conference
The world’s most-adopted open-source virtual classroom platform presents its 2nd Annual BigBlueButtonWorld Conference for educators from 18 July - 21 July 2022
The pandemic disrupted the way in which the world learned. Millions have had to adapt to the new world of online, and it wasn't easy. Now, we set our sights to the future of education.”OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world’s most-adopted free open-source virtual classroom software provider presents: The 2nd Annual BigBlueButtonWorld Conference, hosting world-renowned educational speakers at its virtual global conference for teachers, administrators, and education developers from 18 July through 21 July 2022.
Key Statistics—This year's global conference delivers both key concepts and critical considerations, reflecting the potential future we can create together for future virtual learning through our collective focus. These objectives emerge from:
2.5 years of teaching, 1 million exceptional global educators, more than 1 billion minutes of online education delivery (1,407 years of contiguous viewing time), and the most-adopted free open-source education platform on the planet.
Addressing the theme of Hope Through Education, inspiring speakers and sessions begin Day 1 and run 4 days from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. EST daily. World-renowned presenters for Day 1 include international speakers who share their passion for education and deep learnings with attendees:
Roy Saurabh is a digital transformation advisor for Education Policy at UNESCO with vast experience in Artificial Intelligence, education policy research, and data governance architectures. He is the Human-Computer Interaction researcher at UdP developing real-world, inclusive applications leveraging AI, cognitive modelling, human-machine interaction, data mining, and data visualization, with results focus on human flourishing.
Dr. D’Wayne Edwards is the most prominent Black designer in the footwear industry, teaching and lecturing at premier schools across the world (ArtCenter, Parsons, MIT, Harvard) and a featured speaker at Clinton Global Conference. His career in footwear spans more than 3 decades from L.A. Gear and Nike to Jordan. In 2010, Edwards founded PENSOLE, the first academy in the U.S. dedicated to footwear design, paving the way for young Black design talent to experience thriving careers in his industry.
Pashtana Durrani is the founder of LEARN Afghanistan, named Education Champion by the Malala Fund for outstanding work to advance Afghan girls’ education, a global youth representative for Amnesty International, a board member of the steering committee for Global Environment Facility, an international partnership addressing environmental concerns. She was named among BBC’s 100 Most Influential Women for the year 2021, also achieving placement a coveted place in the #Times100talks.
Ranjitsinh Disale is an exceptional educator contributing groundbreaking methods to girls’ education in India, sharing his methods by writing 500+ newspaper articles and blogs, as well as participating in TV discussions on educational topics. His central government named him 2016 Innovative Researcher of the Year and he was National Innovation Foundation’s Innovator of the Year in 2018, receiving the Global Teacher Prize in 2020.
ABOUT BIGBLUEBUTTON
BigBlueButton is on a mission to improve education for everyone in the world. We’re the most-adopted open-source virtual classroom application providers, founded in 2008 in a Canadian university to fill an unmet need in global education, we were created by a community of dedicated developers passionate about online learning. BigBlueButton is designed into Moodle 4.0, one of the largest virtual education platforms in the world, and into Canvas, Sakai, D2L, Jenzabar, and Schoology, and available in 55 languages. It is the preferred virtual classroom application on over 75% of global LMS platforms, creating the next generation of virtual classrooms, allowing everyone worldwide, from non-profits to whole countries to use it to greatest effect for their learners under an open-source license. BigBlueButton open-source platform is hosted by BlindsideNetworks.com in Ottawa Ontario Canada. For more information about this groundbreaking software and its organization, along with how we champion global learning, visit us at BigBlueButton.org.
