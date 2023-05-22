New STEM Park coming to Downtown Upland
NearSpace Education (NSE) is a STEM non-profit that helps find Pathways to Space. NSE will began developing a STEM park and community open area in mid-June.
The STEM park has three main purposes. To provide students with opportunities to enhance their STEM skills, as a gathering spot for the community, and to enhance the downtown area of Upland.”UPLAND, IN, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NearSpace Education (NSE) is a STEM non-profit that assists academia and students find pathways to Space. NSE will began developing a STEM park and community open area in mid-June. The open area will be built west of the existing NSE and NearSpace Launch (NSL) building on 79 E. Railroad St. Upland, Indiana. The new renovation will create space for all of Grant County and surrounding areas to enjoy. The open area will include a mini-amphitheater, learning center, outdoor gathering space, a small creek, Tennessee boulders, and potentially a pergola to provide a space for outdoor events.
NSE has also been awarded two grants for this project: an anonymous grant that allows for phase I to begin June 2023 and a matching grant starting May 22, 2023, provided by the IHCDA as a part of their CreatINg Places campaign. The IHCDA grant allows for donations to be matched 1-to-1 starting May 22nd and running through June 30th. The anonymous grant will help supplement community donations to ensure the open area can open as soon as possible. Construction will begin this summer with the goal of part of the park being open to the public within a year. The NSE open area project is highlighted in a new Upland communal website launched by The TenBoom Project, showcasing various development projects in Downtown Upland. To learn more about the project and examine model images, click here.
To contribute to the 1-to-1 matching campaign visit TheTenBoomProject.com
NearSpace Education
NearSpace Education (NSE) seeks to inspire and equip the next generation of STEM professionals, researchers, and space scientists through innovative educational programs that go into orbit. For further questions please contact Brandon Pearson, STEM Director at brandonpearson@nearspaceeducation.org
TenBoom LLC
Upland Based Real Estate developer is overseeing the renovations of several Downtown Upland buildings. Email TenBoomllc@gmail.com for further information about retail Downtown Upland locations available. Tenboom has also sponsored 8 plus service days in Upland. If you would like to participate in a service project in Upland follow the link. https://thetenboomproject.com/volunteer-options/
NearSpace Launch
NearSpace Launch Inc. (NSL) has flown 800+ satellites and subsystems in space over the past eight years. Also, builders of Indiana’s and Iowa’s first satellites. NSL performs research and manufactures ThinSats, CubeSats, Black Boxes, and Iridium-enabled communication systems (EyeStar radios) for a variety of commercial, governmental, and educational applications. For further questions please contact Matthew Voss at mattvoss@nearspacelaunch.com
