Ingalls Leverages Louisiana Technology Transfer Office Resources for Cybersecurity Assurance Readiness (CSAR) Software
The great state of Louisiana has a secret and it’s the LTTO and SBA that help small businesses navigate the SBIR and STTR program.”WOODWORTH, LA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- For tech companies in the state of Louisiana with a creative idea that may help federal agencies or the armed forces, The Louisiana Technology Transfer Office (LTTO) at LSU Innovation Center is the key to understanding what resources are available and to help bridge the gap for Louisiana businesses, federal labs, and universities/research institutions to work together. Ingalls Information Security’s Government Programs Team recently launched Cybersecurity Assurance Readiness (CSAR), a software automation tool that streamlines and simplifies the path to Authorization to Operate (ATO) approval, thanks to the initial assistance from LTTO and the Small Business Administration (SBA).
— Brandi Pickett, Director of Government Programs at Ingalls
“The great state of Louisiana has a secret and it’s the LTTO and SBA that help small businesses navigate the SBIR and STTR program,” said Brandi Pickett, Director of Government Programs at Ingalls. “Ingalls has benefited from the Phase 0 Program and the many informative webinars and one-on-one counseling sessions. The folks at LTTO and SBA want small businesses to succeed and their support has been invaluable during our journey.”
The LTTO assists small technology-oriented companies, entrepreneurs, university faculty and other creative thinkers throughout Louisiana in areas including but not limited to:
- Access to federal R&D funding through the SBIR-STTR programs for companies.
- Access for small business and universities to federal labs such, i.e. NASA, NOAA, Navy.
- Assistance in identifying industry partners.
- Identifying LA universities, colleges, and research institutions for collaboration.
- LA Phase Zero Program - a $3,000 or $5,000 award to support SBIR-STTR proposal preparations for Phase 1 and Phase 2 applications, respectively.
- Professional-caliber workshops, webinar training, program updates, & events.
- One-on-one counseling/referrals by experienced tech transfer practitioners with commercialization plans, market/competitor analysis, intellectual property, budget/cost accounting, proposal preparation/review, etc.
- Procurement opportunities for small companies in LA with federal agencies and prime government contractors.
The Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program is a highly competitive program that encourages domestic small businesses to engage in Federal Research/Research and Development (R/R&D) that has the potential for commercialization.
"The positive momentum and new interest and funding for the SBIR program from the Louisiana Legislature points to exciting times ahead for our state's technology based small business," said Roy Keller, Director of the Louisiana Technology Transfer Office.
Through a competitive awards-based program, SBIR enables small businesses to explore their technological potential and provides the incentive to profit from its commercialization. By including qualified small businesses in the nation's R&D arena, high-tech innovation is stimulated and the United States gains entrepreneurial spirit as it meets its specific research and development needs.
“I believe the future of defense innovation requires a strong SBIR program,” said Jason Ingalls, CEO of Ingalls Information Security. “Louisiana is leading the way to that future by providing firms like ours with resources necessary to reach for and attain SBIR opportunities.”
The Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) is another program that expands funding opportunities in the federal innovation research and development (R&D) arena. Central to the program is expansion of the public/private sector partnership to include the joint venture opportunities for small businesses and nonprofit research institutions. The unique feature of the STTR program is the requirement for the small business to formally collaborate with a research institution in Phase I and Phase II. STTR's most important role is to bridge the gap between performance of basic science and commercialization of resulting innovations.
"Coming off our biggest year ever with 22 small businesses winning 34 America’s Seed Fund awards (SBIR & STTRs) scoring $29.3MM in non-dilutive capital, Louisiana small businesses are reflecting their creativity and can-do culture,” said Hutch McClendon, Program Director at LSU Innovation. “With this past year's performance, the path is clear, so come explore America’s Seed Fund to start your own business."
ABOUT INGALLS INFORMATION SECURITY
Since 2010, Ingalls Information Security has provided technology-enabled, integrated cybersecurity risk management services. Ingalls’ diverse experience across military/defense intelligence, network security, information technology, and cybersecurity solutions has honed a powerful edge in preventing and responding to cyberattacks. Ingalls’ expertise focuses on four business lines of service: Managed Extended Detection and Response, Incident Response, Professional Services, and Government Programs. In 2021, Ingalls formally launched the Government Programs Department to specialize in DoD cybersecurity solutions, including CMMC preparation and assessment, DFARS Compliance expertise, and ATO/RMF support. The company’s core focus is to establish Louisiana as a cybersecurity center of excellence, and bring 5,000 industry jobs into the state.
ABOUT LTTO
The Louisiana Technology Transfer Office makes it easier for Louisiana businesses, federal labs, and universities/research institutions to work together. We leverage the expertise of researchers and the private sector to speed the process of commercialization. LTTO administers the Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs, as well as the Federal and State Technology Program. The LTTO offices are at the LSU Innovation Park, the NASA John C. Stennis Space Center, MS, and Michoud Assembly Facility.
ABOUT SBA (LOUISIANA DISTRICT OFFICE)
The Louisiana District office serves the entire state of Louisiana with assistance for funding programs, counseling, federal contracting certifications, and disaster recovery. The SBA can also connect individuals/businesses to partner organizations, lenders, and other community groups that help small businesses succeed.
ABOUT LSU INNOVATION
LSU Innovation works with the LSU research community to facilitate the evaluation, protection and licensing of intellectual property created at LSU. LSU Innovation also focuses on establishing, developing and growing technology-based startup companies. This work maximizes the university's impact on the intellectual, economic and social development of Louisiana and beyond. LSU Innovation helps LSU entrepreneurs and the community through the evaluation of their discoveries and ideas, mechanisms for protecting their innovations, marketing and industry negotiations for intellectual property and licensing and other agreements.
