DIDD Announces Grant Funding for Inclusive Playgrounds

NASHVILLE—The Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (DIDD) announced new funding aimed at creating more inclusive parks and playgrounds in communities across Tennessee.

The department is providing up to $500,000 to local communities or nonprofit organizations to create inclusive parks, playgrounds, and other facilities. The goal is to provide opportunities for children and adults with intellectual, developmental, or physical disabilities to experience the physical, social, and emotional benefits of play alongside their peers without disabilities.

“I am proud to live in a community with an inclusive playground and have seen firsthand how it benefits my daughter and her friends,” said DIDD Commissioner Brad Turner, who lives in Smyrna. “I’m excited to be able to provide the opportunity of inclusive play to more children and families across the state.”

Applicants should be government entities or 501(c)(3) nonprofit agencies, and all proposals should be open to the community, rooted in family involvement, community engagement, inclusion, and empowerment.

DIDD has $2.5 million in funding for this grant program. It is accepting applications for funding until June 19, 2023.

More information and the application process can be found here: https://www.tn.gov/didd/for-consumers/inclusive-playground-and-facility-grant.html

B-Roll of children with and without disabilities playing together at the inclusive playground in Brentwood, TN: https://youtu.be/WWsOWqLDdIM

###

About the Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities

The Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (DIDD) is the state agency responsible for oversight of services and support to Tennesseans with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Every day, the department strives to support approximately 12,000 people to live rewarding and fulfilling lives through Medicaid waiver Home and Community Based Services (HCBS), the MAPs Program, and the Family Support Program. DIDD also provides services to infants and toddlers with disabilities or developmental delays through the Tennessee Early Intervention System (TEIS), and children under the age of 18 with disabilities or complex medical needs through the Katie Beckett Program. The department supports all Tennesseans with intellectual and developmental disabilities live the lives they envision for themselves by ensuring people are free to exercise rights, engage with their broader communities and experience optimal health. DIDD is the first state service delivery system in the nation to receive Person-Centered Excellence Accreditation from the Council on Quality and Leadership. It has also been recognized as a national leader in its efforts to increase competitive, community-based employment outcomes for people with disabilities and its commitment to enhancing independence through Enabling Technology.