EasyExport and A Better Bid merge to enhance car auction experience

The partnership offers customers an inventory of over 300,000 cars for sale daily

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EasyExport, the renowned exclusive online car auction marketplace, is pleased to announce its merger with A Better Bid. The ground-breaking development is set to transform the automotive industry by offering all of the virtual car auction benefits and inventory both companies have to offer on a new platform, A Better Bid.

A Better Bid is an exclusively all online car auction marketplace offering over 300,000 cars for sale daily. This strategic alliance marks a significant milestone for both companies as they aim to revolutionize the way customers buy and sell vehicles online. The merge simplifies the car bidding and buying process by offering customers an extensive inventory selection, 240 weekly live auctions, and over 10,000 vehicles that are added daily.

Easy Export Benefits Added to A Better Bid

EasyExport’s benefits that are now available on the A Better Bid Platform include their selection of damaged vehicles and equipment including cars, pickup trucks, SUVs, trailers, boats, motorcycles, medium and heavy-duty trucks, industrial equipment and more to purchase without requiring a dealer license. The car finder makes it easy to search all popular vehicle makes, types, body styles, types of damage, and ownership. Easy Export also supplies customers with useful tools such as repair estimates and shipping costs on each vehicle for an easy and transparent transaction experience.

A Better Bid Advantages Make it the Leading Car Auction Platform

A Better Bid has established itself as a leading platform to purchase salvage, title, wrecked, and crashed cars at remarkably low prices. Customers can search through its massive inventory of repairable, wrecked, and salvage title cars, trucks, SUVs, motorcycles, boats and more for the best deals in their location. The inventory includes over 280 makes and 800 car models, with cars being added daily. As registered Copart brokers, they give buyers direct access to bid on wholesale auction dealer-only inventory from insurance, rental, and finance companies, bank repossessed cars, abandoned vehicles, fleets, and dealerships without an automotive dealer’s license.

A Better Bid Seamless Auction Process

A Better Bid’s live auctions allow anyone to experience the excitement of online automotive auctions by placing bids in real-time during virtual live auctions. Each virtual auction features virtual auction lanes with cars for sale that you can place bids on, win, and get delivered to your door in one simple process. Customers can see what kind of cars will be for sale in each live auction before joining and are encouraged to view and inspect vehicles in-person before bidding. There are also “Preliminary Bid” and “Buy It Now” options for those who want to bypass live bidding by placing a bid on a vehicle before the live auction or buying it outright.

Join Today!

Join daily virtual live auctions from the comfort of your home and have your car delivered to your door by creating a free bidder account and registering now. For more information on A Better Bid, please visit www.abetter.bid.



A Better Bid Contact: