EpicVIN Adds Vehicle Maintenance and Repair Services History to its Industry-Leading Automotive Reports

RepairSmith Partners with EpicVIN in Vehicle Maintenance and Repair Services Data Reporting

EpicVIN vehicle history reports now include information about vehicle maintenance and repair services.

ST. NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EpicVIN announced today that the industry’s leading provider of vehicle history reports powered by Autoinspect.us LLC, a National Motor Vehicle Title Information System (NMVTIS)-approved data provider, is adding new data points to its vehicle history reports. EpicVIN vehicle history reports now include information about vehicle maintenance and repair services. The company’s mobile-friendly vehicle history reports can be accessed anywhere, anytime using a user-friendly VIN barcode reader, helping shoppers protect their investment in a used vehicle.

Vehicle Service, Mileage, and Repair History Available on a Mobile Device

When shopping for a used vehicle online, at a dealership, or from an individual buyer, understanding information about the vehicle’s history is an important part of the sales process. One key indicator of whether a vehicle is worth the price listed, and will keep its value over time, is the regularity of vehicle maintenance by the previous owner. EpicVIN vehicle history reports now include key data on vehicle service dates, services performed, and vehicle mileage history.

“It’s difficult to identify how responsible the current or previous owners of a vehicle really are on the surface, but it’s important to understand whether routine car maintenance has been completed throughout the life of the vehicle,” said Alex Black, CMO, EpicVIN. “With EpicVIN’s mobile vehicle history reports, you can pull up key information like this instantly on your mobile phone, and ask tough questions of the seller about the vehicle’s history before you buy.”

EpicVIN’s vehicle history report data can be found by entering a vehicle’s unique 17-character VIN number, which connects to a secure online database of over 350 million records. EpicVIN vehicle history reports deliver important vehicle purchasing information, including the odometer reading, title information, junk and salvage title details, flood damage or accident history data, lemon history, service records, and vehicle use records (i.e., taxi, rental, or police vehicle). Simple data visualization on the mobile-friendly reports makes understanding key vehicle information quick and easy. A sample vehicle history report can be viewed here: https://epicvin.com/sample-vehicle-history-report.

EpicVIN’s industry partner in reporting vehicle maintenance history and services completed data is RepairSmith. RepairSmith was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2021. The certified auto mechanics provider delivers high-quality data on vehicle maintenance and repair services to EpicVIN’s vehicle history database. This industry partnership strengthens EpicVIN’s technology platform, making it even simpler and safer to buy, sell, and own a car with all the tools you need in one place.

With the addition of vehicle maintenance and repair services information from RepairSmith, available on a mobile device from EpicVIN, vehicle purchasing is protected by comprehensive maintenance history data. EpicVIN connects shoppers with vehicle listings nationwide, including used car dealers, and makes checking a vehicle’s history report simple and mobile – delivering a one-stop-shop for smart vehicle ownership. Protecting the value of your own car or truck for the life of the vehicle is easier than ever with vehicle maintenance and repair services data from RepairSmith now available on a mobile device through EpicVIN.

“For car sellers, providing a complete vehicle history report with detailed maintenance and repair details helps improve the sales value of a vehicle, and attract more buyers,” said Alex. “For buyers, understanding the lifetime service history of a vehicle before purchase is important to protect one of the biggest investments we make. It also helps improve your own long-term maintenance of the vehicle you choose, with service alerts available to help keep you on track.”

EpicVIN Seeks Industry Partners to Improve Smart Vehicle Ownership

EpicVIN partners with industry leaders across the vehicle sales, digital marketing, data analytics, customer engagement, and vehicle maintenance spectrum. The company continues to add new partners to support its customer engagement and dealer management platform and is actively seeking more. To become an EpicVIN industry partner, helping to improve car ownership by making it simpler to buy, sell, and own a vehicle, please reach out to EpicVIN today: info@epicvin.com | (954) 639-4497.