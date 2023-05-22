COTC Announces New Supply Chain Management Degree and Certificate
EINPresswire.com/ -- Central Ohio has become a major distribution hub for multiple large businesses, including Amazon, FedEx, Kohls, Intel, and other suppliers/manufacturers. In order to prepare graduates for the logistics and supply chain management environment, COTC has developed an associate of applied business degree and one-year certificate to address the need for trained, educated employees to support the major distribution growth occurring in Central Ohio.
The Associate of Applied Business in Supply Chain Management is designed to provide the student with the opportunity to develop a sound understanding of the critical role of supply chain management in today’s business environment. Students will receive an introduction to the field of Supply Chain Management, in conjunction with basic business management skills and a well-rounded general college education. Key components of this degree include project/operations management, manufacturing, logistics, strategic planning, scheduling, and coordinating resources, purchasing and inventory management.
The One-Year Certificate in Supply Chain Management provides working individuals with an opportunity to expand their skillset for career advancement or a career change.
Central Ohio Technical College is a fully accredited, public college dedicated to providing high-quality, accessible programs of technical education in response to current and emerging employment needs, as well as encouraging the professional development of students, staff, faculty and administrators to assist them in achieving their maximum potential. COTC is the only technical college in Ohio operating four full-service campus locations: Newark, Coshocton, Knox and Pataskala.
For more information, call or email us at 740.366.9222 and cotcadmissions@mail.cotc.edu or visit go.cotc.edu/supplychain.
Sanath Kumar
