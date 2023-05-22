Malibu Oceanfront Estate: 23768 Malibu Road Hits the Market

Sunset Ocean Views From 23768 Malibu Rd

A rare opportunity has emerged on the sun-kissed Malibu coast. The much-coveted 23768 Malibu Road is now on the market, listed at an impressive $23,000,000.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 22, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The Malibu real estate market reveals its latest iconic estate for sale - 23768 Malibu Road, now listed for $23,000,000.This architectural marvel, perched like a jewel in the heart of Malibu, provides mesmerizing ocean views and unrivaled luxury coastal living. Featuring 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, a large detached guest house, spacious courtyard, and a sun deck just a few steps from the sand. The primary en-suite bedroom features a private balcony, a gorgeous soaking tub, and stunning marble shower.Designed for exquisite comfort and impressive entertaining, the elegant indoor-outdoor design seamlessly merges comfort and style. The detached guest house is complete with its own kitchenette, a lower-level office space, and a gorgeous deck overlooking the courtyard and the stunning ocean scene.Visit 23768Malibu.com for the full gallery, and more.Listed By The Seymour | Weinberger Group - Keller WilliamsMegan Husri | 747.216.9199 • Phil Seymour | 310.612.9800 • David Weinberger | 818.970.0915The Seymour | Weinberger Group is comprised of highly experienced and successful real estate professionals who specialize in the sale of Fiduciary real estate assets. The Seymour | Weinberger Group’s track record of success lies in its long-term experience with Receivers/Partition Referee’s, Probate & Trust Administrators, and Bankruptcy Trustees. Exclusively Serving the Fiduciary Community for Over 25 Years. Property is being sold by way of a court ordered Receivership. Sale is subject to court confirmation. Call Listing Agents for more information.DRE# 00630158 | 01349349 | 02089901

Property Video