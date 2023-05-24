Eclypses MTE Technology Wins Best Security Solution for 2023, Marking Second Consecutive Year of Recognition
Eclypses Wins "Best Security Solution" Award at 2023 FTF News Technology Innovation Awards
We congratulate our 2023 award winners for everything they contribute to the industry and for all the hours of innovation they put into what they do.”UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Recognized for its next-generation data security solution, Eclypses is thrilled to announce that it has been named the winner of the reputable "Best Security Solution" award in the 2023 FTF News Technology Innovation Awards. This achievement marks the second consecutive year that Eclypses has received this recognition, solidifying its position as a frontrunner in the data security industry.
— Maureen Lowe, Founder, and Editor-In-Chief of FTF and FTF News
The FTF News Technology Innovation Awards celebrate and acknowledge the outstanding accomplishments of professionals, financial technology vendors, service providers, industry bodies, and regulators who have made significant strides in operational excellence throughout the year. This recognition underscores Eclypses' unwavering commitment to providing exceptional data security solutions and its ability to surpass industry standards.
“It’s not often that companies are honored for all the hard work they do. The FTF Awards program provides the opportunity to do just that — recognize the dedication and achievements that financial technology and service providers and their people bring to the securities industry,” says Maureen Lowe, founder, and editor-In-chief of FTF and FTF News. “Competition is getting fiercer every year and it’s become harder for companies to stand out. We congratulate our 2023 award winners for everything they contribute to the industry and for all the hours of innovation they put into what they do. Their hard work has not gone unnoticed by their peers and clients.”
Eclypses' winning solution, MTE Technology, is a groundbreaking data security system that operates at the application level, ensuring unparalleled protection for sensitive information. This technology provides comprehensive endpoint verification, jailbreak or root protection, and zero-trust capabilities with full knowledge, empowering organizations to safeguard their data against emerging threats effectively.
Bryan Champagne, Chief Executive Officer of Eclypses, expressed his pride in receiving the "Best Security Solution" award from the FTF News Technology Innovation Awards. He stated, "This recognition reaffirms the level of security and reliability that our MTE Technology provides. I commend our exceptional team for their hard work and dedication throughout the year, and I am excited about the opportunities that lie ahead."
About Eclypses
Eclypses sets the new standard for protecting sensitive data while in transit. Their disruptive technology, MTE® (MicroToken Exchange®), offers a transformative cyber security solution to replace actual data with instantly obsolete, meaningless random streams of values. Eclypses developed the MTE technology to be the most innovative and disruptive security solution for protecting data communication for web and mobile applications, IoT devices, and Kafka data streams. For more information, please visit www.eclypses.com.
About FTF News
Founded in 2006, Financial Technologies Forum (FTF) is a women-owned media company focused on delivering news, other useful content, premier conferences, interactive webinars, podcasts, live stream discussions, and a variety of special events for the professionals that make capital markets work. FTF focuses on middle- and back-office operations, IT innovation and advances in compliance, regulation, market structure and key aspects of global securities processing. Our global client base consists of C-suite executives and senior level securities professionals from leading financial services institutions, upstart firms, service providers and financial technology companies. Their online news service, FTF News, and magazine FTF Focus, offer original editorial content, news updates, in-depth analysis and industry research on all things related to securities operations, fintech, compliance, regulatory matters, and trends affecting middle and back-office operations. FTF also assists in leading financial technology and service providers with various marketing and lead generation services. For more information, please visit http://www.ftfnews.com
