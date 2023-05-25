Lafayette High School’s Band Director Scotty Walker to Be Honored at Retirement Ceremony

Scotty Walker

Scotty Walker, Music Educator

The Friends of Scotty Walker will be hosting his retirement ceremony on June 3, 2023, at the UL Student Union. This event is open to the public and to anyone who would like to honor Mr. Walker for his hard work and dedication.

Scotty Walker, Music Educator

Mr. Walker was inducted into the Louisiana Music Educators Association Hall of Fame at the 2019 conference in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and is among ninety music educators inducted into the Hall of Fame since 1982.

The Friends of Scotty Walker will be hosting his retirement ceremony to be held on June 3, 2023, at the UL Student Union. The public is invited.

Mr. Walker is incredibly special, and his band program at Lafayette High School instilled the important values of excellence, discipline, leadership, and respect in the lives of thousands of kids.”
— Tommie Gisclaire
LAFAYETTE, LA, UNITED STATES , May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lafayette High School’s band director Scotty Walker announces retirement after 30-plus years. Scotty Walker is a graduate of Carencro High School and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Walker was a sergeant in the Louisiana Army National Guard from 1985 to 1995 and began working at Lafayette High School in 1993.

When Walker was hired, the program had been on its fourth director in five years. “The program had fewer than 100 students and the parents and students were hungry for consistency and advocacy, and they poured love and support into me,” Walker said. “Because of that early foundation, it made me want to do better for the students and be here for the students and the parents,” he said.

Walker was inducted into the Louisiana Music Educators Association Hall of Fame at the 2019 conference in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and is among ninety music educators inducted into the Hall of Fame since 1982. The Louisiana Music Educators Association Hall of Fame honors music educators who
have taught for at least 20 years and “are recognized as being the most highly regarded professional leaders in music education in Louisiana,” according to the association’s website.

Walker has been teaching for 30 years and has spent the last 27 years as Lafayette High’s Band Director. “Mr. Walker is incredibly special, and his band program at Lafayette High School instilled the important values of excellence, discipline, leadership, and respect in the lives of thousands of kids in our community. He led by example and served as an exceptional role model for our youth, helping to shape them into professional and responsible adults. Mr. Walker has been a Lafayette Parish school system educator for over 30 years, and this will be his final year, said Tommie Gisclaire.

The Friends of Scotty Walker will be hosting his retirement ceremony on June 3, 2023, at the UL Student Union.
"All are welcome, and we would love to see former students, band parents, colleagues and friends of Mr. Walker come together to honor him and celebrate his well-deserved retirement. He has given so much to us and we would like to take this opportunity to give back to him," said Gisclaire.

For more information on Scotty Walker’s retirement ceremony, please visit https://myevent.com/scottywalker.

Tommie Gisclaire, MBA
The Friends of Scotty Walker
+1 337-706-3548
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other

Retirement Celebration for LHS Band Director, Scotty Walker

You just read:

Lafayette High School’s Band Director Scotty Walker to Be Honored at Retirement Ceremony

Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Tommie Gisclaire, MBA
The Friends of Scotty Walker
+1 337-706-3548
Company/Organization
Corbec Media, LLC
6100 Marshall Foch
New Orleans, Louisiana, 70124
United States
+1 504-236-7919
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Corbec Media is a full-service marketing company. We help you increase the visibility of your brand and show people how your business is unique! Our services include website design, content creation, digital and print advertising as well as full production of video content. Call us today at (504) 236-7919 and let us help you grow your business.

Corbec Media

More From This Author
Trena Bolden Fields Hosts the "You Are Worthy Summit" On June 28 to June 30 at the Le Meriden In Atlanta, GA
Lafayette High School’s Band Director Scotty Walker to Be Honored at Retirement Ceremony
Mark Lewis, After Ten Successful Years Facilitating Local CEO Roundtables, Launches His Program Virtually Nationwide
View All Stories From This Author