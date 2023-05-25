Lafayette High School’s Band Director Scotty Walker to Be Honored at Retirement Ceremony
The Friends of Scotty Walker will be hosting his retirement ceremony on June 3, 2023, at the UL Student Union. This event is open to the public and to anyone who would like to honor Mr. Walker for his hard work and dedication.
Mr. Walker is incredibly special, and his band program at Lafayette High School instilled the important values of excellence, discipline, leadership, and respect in the lives of thousands of kids.”LAFAYETTE, LA, UNITED STATES , May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lafayette High School’s band director Scotty Walker announces retirement after 30-plus years. Scotty Walker is a graduate of Carencro High School and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Walker was a sergeant in the Louisiana Army National Guard from 1985 to 1995 and began working at Lafayette High School in 1993.
— Tommie Gisclaire
When Walker was hired, the program had been on its fourth director in five years. “The program had fewer than 100 students and the parents and students were hungry for consistency and advocacy, and they poured love and support into me,” Walker said. “Because of that early foundation, it made me want to do better for the students and be here for the students and the parents,” he said.
Walker was inducted into the Louisiana Music Educators Association Hall of Fame at the 2019 conference in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and is among ninety music educators inducted into the Hall of Fame since 1982. The Louisiana Music Educators Association Hall of Fame honors music educators who
have taught for at least 20 years and “are recognized as being the most highly regarded professional leaders in music education in Louisiana,” according to the association’s website.
Walker has been teaching for 30 years and has spent the last 27 years as Lafayette High’s Band Director. “Mr. Walker is incredibly special, and his band program at Lafayette High School instilled the important values of excellence, discipline, leadership, and respect in the lives of thousands of kids in our community. He led by example and served as an exceptional role model for our youth, helping to shape them into professional and responsible adults. Mr. Walker has been a Lafayette Parish school system educator for over 30 years, and this will be his final year, said Tommie Gisclaire.
"All are welcome, and we would love to see former students, band parents, colleagues and friends of Mr. Walker come together to honor him and celebrate his well-deserved retirement. He has given so much to us and we would like to take this opportunity to give back to him," said Gisclaire.
For more information on Scotty Walker’s retirement ceremony, please visit https://myevent.com/scottywalker.
Retirement Celebration for LHS Band Director, Scotty Walker