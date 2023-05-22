TenPoint7 Welcomes Dr. Eugene Yang as Healthcare Advisor
Dr. Eugene Yang joins TenPoint7 as its healthcare advisor. He is a Professor of Medicine at the University of Washington School of Medicine.
I am excited to join the TenPoint7 team and help them leverage their proprietary technologies to improve efficiencies in health care, reduce costs and mitigate physician burnout.”SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TenPoint7, Inc., a pioneering technology company dedicated to transforming the healthcare industry, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Dr. Eugene Yang as its healthcare advisor. Dr. Yang, a Professor of Medicine specializing in Cardiology at the University of Washington School of Medicine, brings his extensive expertise and insights to the TenPoint7 team.
TenPoint7, Inc. has recently unveiled its latest innovation, the Addy AI Patient Referral application, which harnesses advanced AI technologies to alleviate the burdensome task of data entry in the patient referral process while seamlessly integrating with the electronic health record (EHR) systems used by medical practices.
"Our long-term goal is to uncover untapped automation opportunities within the healthcare industry," stated John Song, CEO of TenPoint7. "By prioritizing the automation of manual processes, we firmly believe that we can make a significant positive impact, freeing up healthcare providers from excessive data entry and allowing them to focus on delivering exceptional patient care.
"We are honored to welcome Dr. Eugene Yang to our team," said the CEO. "His invaluable insights and experience within the healthcare community will guide us as we develop practical solutions for the most tedious workflows in healthcare."
About TenPoint7, Inc:
TenPoint7, Inc. is a leading technology company dedicated to driving innovation and efficiency in the healthcare industry. Through the development of groundbreaking AI-powered solutions, the company aims to enhance care delivery, improve patient outcomes, and reduce the administrative burdens on healthcare professionals.
