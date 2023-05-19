TenPoint7, Inc Launches New Product to Reduce Data Entry in the Patient Referral Process
Leveraging AI technologies, this solution significantly reduces the burden of data entry while seamlessly integrating with EHR systemsSEATTLE, WA, USA, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TenPoint7, Inc is thrilled to announce the official launch of its exciting new product, the Addy AI Patient Referral application. Leveraging advanced AI technologies, this innovative solution aims to significantly reduce the burden of data entry in the patient referral process while seamlessly integrating with the electronic health record (EHR) systems used by medical practices.
"In today's healthcare environment, the excessive amount of data entry has become a major cause of burnout among doctors, nurses, and staff members," stated Dr. Eugene Yang, a TenPoint7 healthcare advisor and Professor of Medicine at the University of Washington School of Medicine. "The Addy AI Patient Referral application is specifically designed to reduce this burden, which is why I am proud to be associated with the TenPoint7 team and their mission to develop automation technologies within the healthcare industry."
The Addy AI Patient Referral application employs advanced algorithms to automatically classify incoming faxes and seamlessly process referrals in the EHR system. In cases where critical information is missing, the application promptly generates a request to the referring provider. The application also creates AI-generated patient summaries tailored to the specific requirements of medical specialties, ensuring efficient and accurate documentation within the EHR.
In a recent analysis, a clinic generating 25 referrals per day had the potential to achieve a 400% return on investment (ROI) within the first year of implementing the Addy AI Patient Referral application. Results may vary depending on individual circumstances.
"Most of the current AI innovations in healthcare focus on diagnostic and treatment tools, while the back-office processes are often overlooked," explained John Song, CEO of TenPoint7. "By prioritizing the automation of manual processes, we firmly believe that we can make a significant positive impact, freeing up healthcare providers from excessive data entry and allowing them to focus on providing exceptional patient care."
About TenPoint7, Inc:
TenPoint7, Inc is a leading technology company dedicated to driving innovation and efficiency in the healthcare industry. Through the development of groundbreaking AI-powered solutions, the company aims to enhance the delivery of care, improve patient outcomes, and alleviate the administrative burden on healthcare professionals.
John Song
TenPoint7
+1 206-240-7066
