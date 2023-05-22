Vighter Announces Office Relocation to Foster Growth and Expansion Plans
New Location Offers a Modern and Professional Workspace to Drive Team Synergy and Deliver High-Quality Services
We are all very excited to move in to our new headquarters and look forward to supporting our clients from this location for many years to come”SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vighter, a leading healthcare staffing and medical services company that is veteran-owned and operated, is thrilled to announce the relocation of its corporate headquarters. The move to this new location in San Antonio, Texas comes as part of the company’s growth and expansion plans.
— Jeremy Calvert, CEO
The new office, located at 10010 San Pedro Avenue, enables Vighter to better serve its clients, employees, and candidates. The facility provides the company with a modern and professional appearance in a high-rise building, as well as ample space to accommodate the company’s growing team. Vighter will have the potential to expand within the building as it continues to enhance its ability to provide high-quality medical staffing and services to clients throughout the world, with a refreshed focus on travel healthcare staffing.
“We are all very excited to move in to our new headquarters and look forward to supporting our clients from this location for many years to come” stated Jeremy Calvert, CEO.
The new space reflects the dependable Vighter culture and its drive to continue to support clients’ medical mission. The building is centrally located and close to the airport, which improves Vighter’s efficiency, productivity, and enhances the company’s image. The new office is now open and operating during regular business hours. Clients and partners are invited to visit the new location and see firsthand the company’s commitment to its core principles.
About Vighter
Vighter has provided critical Professional Services to support challenging programs around the world since 2005. Today, our service offerings include: Contracted Workforce, Healthcare Operations, and Special Mission Support. Vighter has the unique ability to rapidly mobilize large numbers of professionals anywhere in the world to meet urgent requests for services and achieve mission success.
Vighter is a CVE-verified Service Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) accredited by The Joint Commission accreditation in Health Care Staffing Services (HCSS). The company is also accredited by the National Accreditation Alliance Medical Transport Applications (NAAMTA). As an ISO 9001:2015 registered firm, the company is committed to continuous improvement of its quality management system.
For more information, visit Vighter.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.
Erica Angulo
Vighter LLC
+1 210-774-5393
email us here