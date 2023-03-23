Vighter is Leveraging Technology to Improve Travel Healthcare Staffing
We greatly appreciate VMS/MSP clients who value partnerships with diverse businesses and look to greatly expand Vighter’s travel staffing and contingency staffing programs in the private sector.”SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, USA, March 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vighter is excited to unveil its latest investment in technological initiatives for the company’s travel and contingency staffing services. As a vendor and supplier partner of multiple leading vendor management systems (VMS), Vighter will leverage its expertise in healthcare recruiting to travel and contingency staffing. The company will greatly improve its speed-to-market, hiring efficiency, and data accuracy by leveraging this latest investment.
— Jeremy Calvert, CEO
“It has taken a great deal of planning, research, preparation, and innovation in developing this project. We are incredibly excited to start this staffing chapter and humbled by the opportunity to help guide our healthcare professionals to the facilities that need them most,” says Daniel Bird, Vighter’s Senior Recruiter.
Vighter has formed partnerships with Vendor Management Systems (VMS) and has made significant investments in software to automate and optimize processes. The software facilitates seamless communication among VMS clients, recruiters, and candidates, which minimizes work congestion. Vighter can promptly identify suitable candidates and communicate career opportunities to travel healthcare professionals, thereby enhancing the quality of the company’s travel and contingency staffing services.
“We have invested heavily in Vendor Management System (VMS) and Managed Service Provider (MSP) client relationships over the past year” said Mr. Jeremy Calvert, Vighter’s CEO. “As a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business we greatly appreciate VMS/MSP clients who value partnerships with diverse businesses and look to greatly expand Vighter’s travel staffing and contingency staffing programs in the private sector.”
Vighter aims to continuously enhance its operations by implementing highly-refined automation and artificial intelligence, resulting in improved efficiency and streamlined processes. This will enable the company to provide its VMS clients and travel employees with exceptional services and opportunities. By improving the company’s travel and contingency staffing services, Vighter can maintain its commitment to delivering efficient, fast, and high-quality healthcare staffing services to its clients.
About Vighter
Vighter has provided critical Professional Services to support challenging programs around the world since 2005. Today, our service offerings include: Contracted Workforce, Healthcare Operations, and Special Mission Support. Vighter has the unique ability to rapidly mobilize large numbers of professionals anywhere in the world to meet urgent requests for services and achieve mission success.
Vighter is a CVE-verified Service Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) accredited by The Joint Commission accreditation in Health Care Staffing Services (HCSS). The company is also accredited by the National Accreditation Alliance Medical Transport Applications (NAAMTA). As an ISO 9001:2015 registered firm, the company is committed to continuous improvement of its quality management system.
