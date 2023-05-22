U.S. Supreme Court opinion: May 22

The United States Supreme Court has issued a new opinion.

In Calcutt v. FDIC the court held that after determining that the FDIC had made two legal errors in adjudicating petitioner’s case, the Sixth Circuit’s proper course was to remand the matter back to the FDIC for further consideration; the Sixth Circuit erred by conducting its own review of the record and affirming the FDIC’s sanctions against petitioner based on a legal rationale different from the one adopted by the FDIC.

Read the court's opinion at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/22pdf/22-714_4315.pdf