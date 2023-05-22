Barton Gilman Launches Nationwide Immigration Practice with Addition of Zachary Lyons

Zachary K. Lyons

PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Barton Gilman is pleased to announce that Zachary K. Lyons has joined the firm as Of Counsel in the firm’s Providence office. Lyons will chair the firm’s new immigration practice, which will provide dependable, top-quality legal representation to immigrants and their family members throughout the United States.

“We are pleased to welcome Zachary to the firm and expand our services to include immigration law,” said Co-Managing Partner, Angela L. Carr. “Barton Gilman is committed to serving the immigrant community and Zachary’s experience will be an asset to our clients as we work to obtain the best possible outcome for them and their families.”

“I am delighted to be joining a firm that is as passionate about serving the immigrant community as I am,” said Lyons. “I’m looking forward to working with the talented team at Barton Gilman to help individuals and families live and work in the United States.”

Lyons is an experienced immigration attorney who represents foreign nationals throughout the country in all stages of the immigration process, handling employment and investor visas, family-based immigration, citizenship, asylum, and deportation cases. He has successfully litigated several cases involving naturalization and green card delays, as well as naturalization denials. Lyons also served as the interim director of the Immigration Clinic at the Roger Williams University School of Law.

Based in Rhode Island, Lyons handles immigration matters throughout the United States. He is a member of the American Immigration Lawyers Association, the Rhode Island Hispanic Bar Association and the Rhode Island Bar Association. He serves on the Rhode Island Bar Association's Public Service Involvement Committee and New Lawyers Committee, as well as the Rhode Island Bar Association House of Delegates. Lyons frequently speaks on immigration topics on Spanish language radio and presents to community organizations regarding the latest immigration news and information. He received a J.D. from Roger Williams University School of Law and a B.A. from Roger Williams University.

About Barton Gilman

